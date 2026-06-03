Srinagar International Airport has issued an advance advisory related to runway maintenance works that could affect flight operations between July and October this year, including a planned suspension of runway operations for more than two weeks in October.

In a passenger advisory shared on X, Srinagar Airport said that as part of the Indian Air Force’s planned runway maintenance programme, the runway may remain unavailable every Monday and Tuesday from July 1 to September 30, 2026. The airport also stated that a total closure of runway operations is proposed from October 1 to October 16, 2026.

However, the airport clarified that the plan remains under consideration and has not yet received final approval.

“The above plan is currently under the planning phase. As soon as the schedule is formally approved, detailed updates will be shared through official channels,” Srinagar Airport mentioned in its advisory.

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NOTAM issued, airlines yet to finalise revised schedules

In a following statement, the airport said the advisory had been issued early to help passengers plan their travel in advance.

According to Srinagar Airport, the Indian Air Force has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTEM) related to proposed non-availability of the runway on Mondays and Tuesdays between July 1 and September 30. During this period, the airport’s proposed watch hours will remain from 0800 hrs to 1700 hrs.

The airport also highlighted that airlines are yet to submit and finalise revised flight schedules.

“However, the revised flight schedules from the airlines are yet to be received and finalised. Once confirmed by the airlines, the same will be communicated through official channels,” the airport mentioned.

It further added that the proposed October closure period continue to be under discussion and that any approved operational schedule will be communicated through official mediums.

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The airport has appealed travellers to stay connected with Srinagar Airport and their respective airlines for authentic and timely information and to avoid relying on unverified sources.

Passenger Advisory from Srinagar Airport ✈️ As part of the planned runway maintenance works by the Indian Air Force, it is proposed that the runway at Srinagar Airport may remain unavailable on every Monday and Tuesday from 01 July 2026 to 30 September 2026. Further, a total… pic.twitter.com/KZpVLKurwt — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) June 2, 2026

Tourism stakeholders raise concerns over the October shutdown

The proposed closure has sparked concerns among sections of Kashmir’s tourism and hospitality industry. According to PTI, the industry representatives fear that a suspension of air operations during the first half of October could impact tourist arrival the during the Durga Puja holiday season, a period that usually sees significant visitor traffic from West Bengal.

As per a PTI report, hotelier Asif Burza said the airport upgrades were crucial for the future but efforts should be made to reduce inconvenience for travellers. Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Javed Ahmad Tenga also called for alternative arrangements to minimise the impact on tourism and business activities if the closures go ahead.

The Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) stated to PTI that it has already started receiving queries from tourists regarding the proposed suspension of operations. The association appealed to authorities to review the schedule, citing concerns about its impact on the sector’s ongoing recovery.