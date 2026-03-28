An IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam landed safely at Delhi Airport on Saturday afternoon after reporting an ‘engine failure-like situation’ in midair. Delhi Airport had declared a “full emergency” on Runway 28 in response.

“An IndiGo flight was coming from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) to Delhi, when it encountered an engine failure-like situation. The aircraft landed at IGI Airport safely,”Delhi Police said.