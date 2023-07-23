IndiGo crew celebrates toddler’s first birthday on flight! Watch heartwarming video here

Dressed in a maroon dress, being carried by a flight attendant down a flight’s aisle as other passengers shower their love and blessings on you is one unique way to celebrate one’s first birthday.

Last month, IndiGo crew members celebrated the birthday of a little girl who turned one on June 22. They first cheered for her in the flight and later cut a cake with her at the Cochin airport.

A video of the celebration shared online showed the girl being carried by a flight attendant as everyone took turns to wish her. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Joel Lal J. “Our princess turned 1 on 22 June 2023. Thanks so much IndiGo for making it unique. All Glory and Honour to the Lord Almighty Jesus Christ for enabling us to do all these,” the caption for the video read.

In the video, the flight’s captain could be seen announcing to everyone onboard that the girl, Durganath, had turned one. He also said that a cake would be cut for the girl later. The pilot, whose name is Augustine, wished the passengers well for their journey and asked them to bless the girl.

Another video shared by Joel Lal J showed the crew members cutting a cake with the girl. “Celebration continues. Cake cutting inside [the] airport. Thanks team IndiGo for the memorable and wonderful celebration of my baby. Thanks Cochin airport,” the caption read.

The videos garnered a lot of comments. Several people wished Durganath on the platform.