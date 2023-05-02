Go First to suspend flights on May 3, 4; files for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings

Wadia group-owned Go First will temporarily suspend flights on May 3 and 4 amid severe fund crunch, the airline’s chief Kaushik Khona said on Tuesday.

The budget carrier has also filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi.

Speaking to PTI, Khona said the airline has grounded 28 planes, more than half of its fleet, due to non-supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney (P&W). This has resulted in a fund crunch.

“It is an unfortunate decision (filing for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings) but it had to be done to protect the interests of the company,” he said.

The airline has informed the government about the developments and will also be submitting a detailed report to aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Flights will be suspended on May 3 and 4. Once the NCLT admits the application, then the flights will be restarted, Khona said. Go First has more than 5,000 employees.