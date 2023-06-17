The new Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) of Chennai airport is impressing the flyers. The passengers have expressed praise for the new terminal building. The travellers transiting through the NITB are also enthralled by the artworks displayed inside the terminals.



The new terminal building (T-2) is a state-of-the art facility that embraces travellers with seamless efficiency, elegant ambiance, and sustainable design.

The new terminal building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 08, 2023, covers an area of 136295 sqm.

A passenger transiting via the New Integrated Terminal Building (T-2) expressed their awe for the new state-of-the-art terminal. Meanwhile, the flight operations in the NITB are being scaled up in a calibrated manner. #ChennaiAirport pic.twitter.com/cYFhCNSGIr — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) June 15, 2023

Passengers are all praise for the New Integrated Terminal Building (T-2) of #ChennaiAirport as the Intl. operations of Indigo has migrated to the new terminal recently. pic.twitter.com/gb43pLTfWs — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) June 14, 2023

Passengers transiting through the New Integrated Terminal Building (T-2) are enthralled by the artworks displayed inside the terminal, as shared by one of the passengers. #ChennaiAirport pic.twitter.com/Dr9pz2ISio — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) June 14, 2023

The New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) is impressing the passengers, and here is a firsthand account from a passenger, as IndiGo migrated all international flight operations to the NITB (T-2) early morning today. #ChennaiAirport pic.twitter.com/0bX9T6r9W8 — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) June 13, 2023

Listen to one of our esteemed passenger happily sharing her opinion about the New Integrated Terminal Building (T-2). IndiGo is operating all its Intl. flights from the New Terminal. ( w.e.f. 13.06.2023)@AAI_Official | @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/3pedXOrNXE — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) June 13, 2023

The new terminal is getting busier as several airlines are shifting their operations. The flight operations in the NITB are being scaled up in a calibrated manner. Recently, US-Bangla airlines has shifted all of its operations to T-2. Earlier this week, Indigo airlines commenced its international operations from the new terminal building.

New routes to and from Chennai airport:-

Several flights have announced new routes from Chennai International airport across the South-East Asian skies. Batik Air will launch four flights connecting Chennai airport with other international destinations – (a) Chennai-Medan, (b) Medan-Chennai, (c) Chennai-Kuala Lumpur, and (d) Kuala Lumpur-Chennai routes.

Batik Air @BatikAirINA has announced new flight connection between #Chennai and #Medan. Operations will be daily to/from Medan. pic.twitter.com/fOBVztcBcX — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) June 14, 2023

The flights on Chennai-Medan-Chennai routes will begin its operations from August 11, 2023 onwards. The flight between Chennai and Medan will depart from Chennai airport at 21:40 hrs and will reach the destination at 02:30 hrs, while Medan-Chennai flight will commence its journey from Medan airport at 18:25 hrs and will reach the Chennai airport at 20:15 hrs.

Charting New Routes across the South-East Asian Skies! Fly Daily between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur with Batik Air @BatikAirINA, starting 24.08.2023. pic.twitter.com/EfMqTffXmO — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) June 15, 2023

On the other hand, the flights on Chennai-Kuala Lumpur-Chennai routes will begin from August 24, 2023. From Kuala Lumpur, the flights will commence its journey for Chennai at 19:30 hrs and will reach the destination at 20:55 hrs, while Chennai-Kuala Lumpur flight will depart at 21:45 hrs and will arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 04:10 hrs.