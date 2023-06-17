The new Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) of Chennai airport is impressing the flyers. The passengers have expressed praise for the new terminal building. The travellers transiting through the NITB are also enthralled by the artworks displayed inside the terminals.
The new terminal building (T-2) is a state-of-the art facility that embraces travellers with seamless efficiency, elegant ambiance, and sustainable design.
The new terminal building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 08, 2023, covers an area of 136295 sqm.
The new terminal is getting busier as several airlines are shifting their operations. The flight operations in the NITB are being scaled up in a calibrated manner. Recently, US-Bangla airlines has shifted all of its operations to T-2. Earlier this week, Indigo airlines commenced its international operations from the new terminal building.
New routes to and from Chennai airport:-
Several flights have announced new routes from Chennai International airport across the South-East Asian skies. Batik Air will launch four flights connecting Chennai airport with other international destinations – (a) Chennai-Medan, (b) Medan-Chennai, (c) Chennai-Kuala Lumpur, and (d) Kuala Lumpur-Chennai routes.
The flights on Chennai-Medan-Chennai routes will begin its operations from August 11, 2023 onwards. The flight between Chennai and Medan will depart from Chennai airport at 21:40 hrs and will reach the destination at 02:30 hrs, while Medan-Chennai flight will commence its journey from Medan airport at 18:25 hrs and will reach the Chennai airport at 20:15 hrs.
On the other hand, the flights on Chennai-Kuala Lumpur-Chennai routes will begin from August 24, 2023. From Kuala Lumpur, the flights will commence its journey for Chennai at 19:30 hrs and will reach the destination at 20:55 hrs, while Chennai-Kuala Lumpur flight will depart at 21:45 hrs and will arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 04:10 hrs.