For Union Budget 2022, FM Nirmala Sitharaman chooses silk saree again and no, it is not a Benarasi weave

Union Budget 2022 Latest Updates: Last year, Nirmala Sitharaman was seen in bright red pochampalli saree with ikkat work on border.

This year, for the Union Budget 2022, the Finance Minister once again chose a handloom weave. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Union Budget 2022: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is known for her love of handloom sarees. She is always seen in bold hues and intricate threadwork weaves. This year, for the Union Budget 2022, the Finance Minister once again chose a handloom weave. Last year, she was seen in bright red pochampalli saree with ikkat work on border. This year, she has chosen a much darker shade of red for the big day. There was some buzz that she may don a Benarasi saree but the morning visuals outside the finance ministry showed Sitharaman in a much simpler rust red saree.

