Budget 2023 | Tourism identified in Budget as one of 4 key transformative opportunities for ‘Amrit Kaal’: Reddy

Union Budget 2023: Tourism has been identified in the Union Budget as one of the four “key opportunities” which can be transformative during the ‘Amrit Kaal’, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday. In her Budget speech in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there is a large potential to be tapped in tourism, and the sector holds “huge opportunities” for jobs and entrepreneurship, especially for the youth.

“Our vision for the Amrit Kaal includes technology-driven and knowledge-based economy with strong public finances, and a robust financial sector. To achieve this, Jan Bhagidari through Sabka Saath Sabka Prayas is essential,” she asserted.To service these focus areas in the journey to India@100, the government believes that these four opportunities can be transformative during the ‘Amrit Kaal’ — Economic empowerment of women, PM VIshwakarma KAushal Samman (PM VIKAS), tourism and green growth, the finance minister said.

Reddy, who holds the portfolio of culture, tourism and development of the Northereast region (DoNER), took to Twitter and said, “A big thank you to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi and FM Smt @nsitharaman for the #AmritKaalBudget that prioritizes growth, development & inclusiveness”.The Modi government has described the budget as a ‘Amrit Kaal Budget’ in reference to its vision for the next 25 years for India.”Hon’ble PM @narendramodi has been India’s biggest brand ambassador in promoting tourism & budget 2023 reflects his vision. Tourism, identified as 1 of 4 key transformative opportunities for Amrit Kaal, been provided a package to develop 50 tourism destinations #AmritKaalBudget,” he tweeted.

At least 50 travel destinations would be developed as a “complete package” and states will be encouraged to set up a ‘unity mall’ for the sale of their products, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced in the Budget, asserting that promotion of tourism will be taken up on a “mission mode”.In another tweet, Reddy said: “The tourism sector receives massive boost through today’s Union Budget. ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ gets a well-deserved spotlight in today’s Union Budget, highlighting the importance of domestic tourism and boosting local economy. #AmritKaalBudget”.

He also tweeted about the Bharat SHRI — Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions — announced by the finance minister, saying the digital epigraphy museum is to be established in Hyderabad. The Ministry of Tourism has been allocated Rs 2,400 crore in the Union Budget 2023-24, a per budget documents. This is same as the allocation as the last budget.However, data showed that the revised budget estimate for year 2022-23 stood at Rs 1,343.13 crore.The budget outlay for the culture sector stands at Rs. 3399.65 crore, compared to Rs 3009.05 allocated to it in the last budget.”#Budget2023 for @MinOfCultureGoI further promotes Hon PM Shri @narendramodi’s mantra of ‘Vikas Bhi Viraasat Bhi’. Grateful to Hon’ble PM & FM @NSitharaman for a 13% higher outlay in the Ministry for Culture budget which now stands at Rs. 3399.65 Crore,” he tweeted.

In his tweet, he also shared details about the allocation to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and other departments under the ministry. ASI has been allocated Rs 1,102.83 crore in the Union Budget 2023-24, while it was Rs 1080.30 cr in the Union Budget 2022-23.”Additionally DoNER budget has more than doubled from Rs. 2,755 cr to Rs. 5,892 cr with PM-DEVINE allocation increasing 5x to 2,200 cr,” he wrote on Twitter.”Grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi North East allocation by GoI Ministries has increased by 30% from Rs. 72,540 Cr to Rs. 94,680 cr,” he said in another tweet.