VICE World News launches multimedia project highlighting most disputed artefacts inside the British Museum

The project offers an insight into the history of 10 iconic items on display in the British Museum

VICE World News has launched a new multimedia project that highlights the most disputed artefacts housed in the British Museum. The project titled ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ has been developed in association with Dentsu Webchutney. With an interactive mobile site and a 10-episode podcast series, the project offers an insight into the history of 10 iconic items on display in the British Museum. For John Montoya, senior director, audience and content strategy, VICE Media Group said, ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ is an important teaching tool for their audience.

“We want to continue to educate them on the historic and modern inequalities that have been woven into our everyday lives, using technology and social media to unlock a fuller experience. There is still so much to unpack about colonialism in Britain today: we hope that this project can play a part in furthering this,” Montoya added.

The project has been launched globally on Wednesday, accompanied by social activation across VICE Media Group’s network. It also allows users to take a tour of the museum through Instagram filters and immersive audio. The artefacts featured in The Unfiltered History Tour include Rosetta Stone (Egypt), Parthenon Marbles (Greece), Hoa Hakananai’a (Rapa Nui), Birdman (Jamaica), Summer Palace (China), Gweagal Shield (Australia), Amaravati Marbles (India), Ashurbanipal (Iraq), Benin Bronzes (Nigeria), Akan Drum (Ghana).

“Each country has specific expectations from the Museum. And while a dialogue on the future of these artefacts is ongoing, their history is not narrated (in the Museum’s Official Tour) by the voices and places from where the artefact came from. This had to change,” PG Aditiya, chief creative officer, Binaifer Dulani, creative director, Karishma Changroth, group account director, Dentsu Webchutney, said.

According to them, the Unfiltered History Tour gives people from the countries these artefacts came from, a way to play ‘tour guide’ and tell their side of their artefact’s history – to every visitor when they’re right in front of it – in an immersive way.

Read Also: BYJU’S appoints Rachna Bahadur to lead global expansion

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook