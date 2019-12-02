ShowBox channel expands its reach across India through dd free dish

IN10 Media is a network with diverse offerings in the media and entertainment sector

Music channel ShowBox is all set to strengthen and expand its national reach. Available on all major distribution channels including Airtel Digital TV, TATA Sky, Dish TV, DEN, Hathway, Siti Networks and Videocon DTH, the music channel by IN10 Media Network is now available on Doordarshan’s direct-to-home (DTH) platform DD Free Dish. The channel went live on December 1, 2019. ShowBox Channel is also available on MX Player for viewers to enjoy music anytime anywhere.

ShowBox aims to reinvigorate the current music scenario with a range of programming, along with providing a platform for local music and independent musicians. This move is in line with the brand’s proposition of ‘Apna Music Apna Swag’. The channel claims to celebrate India’s ‘Desi Swag’ by featuring a diverse range of musical shows such as ‘The Projection Room’ hosted by film critic Mayank Shekhar; ‘Music Box Office’, a one hour weekly show which reviews latest music videos, albums; ‘Superhits – With Drama Queen Swati’, a compilation of songs anchored by Red FM 93.5 RJ Swati; and ‘Swag Star’, a chat show featuring celebrities from the nation sharing insights on their latest projects.

Read Also: Why Instagram’s latest move to remove ‘likes’ might prove to be beneficial for brands in the long run

According to Rajiee M Shinde, CEO, ShowBox, the distribution deal will not only boost the company’s reach but also open newer avenues to collaborate and associate with a larger audience base.

IN10 Media is a network with diverse offerings in the media and entertainment sector. The company is led by Aditya Pittie and has brands such as EPIC, EPIC On, Juggernaut Productions, DocuBay, and ShowBox under its wing.

Read Also: Voltas Beko rolls out a new campaign on digital; invests Rs 25 lakhs