Redmi India names Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador for smartphones

Redmi India, the sub-brand of Mi India, on Wednesday, announced actor Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador for Redmi 9 Power. This partnership will further the brand’s existing campaign – ‘More Power to you’.

The brand first partnered with Sonu Sood as part of its continued efforts to empower thousands of students by donating Redmi smartphones under the #ShikshaHarHaath initiative. “Redmi’s brand ethos is democratising innovation and ensuring technology is available for everyone. In 2020, actor Sonu Sood won hearts for his exemplary work in supporting migrant workers and those in need. He has been a strong figure in enabling those in distress such that they could have the opportunity to a better life. His personality and initiative fall perfectly in line with Redmi’s philosophy,” the company said in a statement.

“Sonu’s ability to strike a chord with the masses and his drive to do good will help cement Redmi’s ambition of enabling everyone through technology. We are sure that this partnership will enable more and more people through Sonu’s pan India presence and Redmi’s technology prowess,” Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India said.

“Both Redmi and I share the same vision of a better future and ‘education for all’. Through ShikshaHarHaath, Redmi is not only providing access to students but also empowering them to scale newer heights. I am happy to represent a brand such as Redmi that is striving to give back to the nation in a manner that truly enables a society in need. As someone who wants to experience the best of everything, I am happy to be the face of Redmi 9 Power. Redmi’s vision of ‘More Power to You’ perfectly fits with my work and contributions and I am confident that together we will be able to make a difference,” Sood added on his association.

