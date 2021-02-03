  • MORE MARKET STATS

Redmi India names Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador for smartphones

By: |
February 3, 2021 3:59 PM

This partnership will further the brand’s existing campaign – ‘More Power to you’

The brand first partnered with Sonu Sood for its #ShikshaHarHaath initiativeThe brand first partnered with Sonu Sood for its #ShikshaHarHaath initiative

Redmi India, the sub-brand of Mi India, on Wednesday, announced actor Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador for Redmi 9 Power. This partnership will further the brand’s existing campaign – ‘More Power to you’.

The brand first partnered with Sonu Sood as part of its continued efforts to empower thousands of students by donating Redmi smartphones under the #ShikshaHarHaath initiative. “Redmi’s brand ethos is democratising innovation and ensuring technology is available for everyone. In 2020, actor Sonu Sood won hearts for his exemplary work in supporting migrant workers and those in need. He has been a strong figure in enabling those in distress such that they could have the opportunity to a better life. His personality and initiative fall perfectly in line with Redmi’s philosophy,” the company said in a statement.

Related News

“Sonu’s ability to strike a chord with the masses and his drive to do good will help cement Redmi’s ambition of enabling everyone through technology. We are sure that this partnership will enable more and more people through Sonu’s pan India presence and Redmi’s technology prowess,” Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India said.

“Both Redmi and I share the same vision of a better future and ‘education for all’. Through ShikshaHarHaath, Redmi is not only providing access to students but also empowering them to scale newer heights. I am happy to represent a brand such as Redmi that is striving to give back to the nation in a manner that truly enables a society in need. As someone who wants to experience the best of everything, I am happy to be the face of Redmi 9 Power. Redmi’s vision of ‘More Power to You’ perfectly fits with my work and contributions and I am confident that together we will be able to make a difference,” Sood added on his association.

Read Also: WolfzHowl appoints Mohammed Taslim Arif as senior strategist

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Redmi India names Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador for smartphones
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1WolfzHowl appoints Mohammed Taslim Arif as senior strategist
2GroupM’s Xaxis rolls out programmatic creative services solutions, Xaxis Creative Studios, in India
3HDFC Life’s new digital campaign encourages people to buy insurance online