Ozone and Dentsu Impact roll out their latest campaign, ‘Hum Sab Sambhal Lenge’

Ozone, in partnership with Dentsu Impact, has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Hum Sab Sambhal Lenge’. Through the campaign, Ozone highlights the different aspects of Indian kitchen and its users. Conceptualised by Dentsu Impact, the series of five short films show individual stories of people in the Indian kitchen.

For Abhishek Aggarwal, president, Ozone Overseas, the company’s products are designed for long-lasting use. “They are durable, and are tested stringently to work in demanding kitchens. Much like the conditions the films capture. We want them to know that we understand them,” he stated.

The films portray how Indian kitchens are different from the ones presented in most advertisements. The films showcase kitchens witnessing various situations such as pots and pans flying in moments of passion and where the in-house brat pulls out the drawer to play the harmonium.

The expression, ‘hum sab sambhal lenge’, gives confidence to the target group that no matter what kind of pressure they put on the kitchen hardware, Ozone will handle all of it since it understands Indian kitchen and usage, Ujjwal Anand, executive vice president, Dentsu Impact, said. “Also, in a market that is driven by a retailer’s recommendation and push, ‘hum sab sambhaal lenge’ is equivalent to ‘arre sir, main baitha hoon yahan’ ‘main keh raha hoon na sir’ ‘aankh band kar ke le jao’. The articulation gives assurance to the consumers of the quality and at the same time helps retailers with a whole new pitch,” he added.

For Mayank Khattar, executive creative director, Dentsu Impact, unlike German kitchens, a plank most of the leading players use, the Indian kitchen with large extended families is accessed by everyone – kids, grandparents, maids and cooks. “Everyone has their own style of operating the kitchen, which entails quite a bit of careless and rough usage. In many families, kitchens never stop functioning. Imagine then the load on it; and to depict that, we carefully picked up a family setting with each of its members accessing the kitchen in their signature way and for their own needs. The films are all about these people subjecting the kitchen to any treatment they deem fit,” he added.

