Nudging 80, Amitabh Bachchan upstages younger stars to top most-recognised celebs list

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is the most-recognised celebrity in the country, according to Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser Report. The 79-year-old actor has outscored younger stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, as well as cricketing stars MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

According to the Brand Endorser (BE) score results, celebrities are ranked on a variety of variables — including likability, social media influence, perception, marketing potential, and recognition. Bachchan has the highest-ever recognition score of 92% and is seen as a global personality who is self-made, relatable, influential, fit and energetic, sophisticated and trustworthy, the report stated.

As per industry estimates, Bachchan charges over `5-8 crore for an ad commercial and has a net worth of approximately `3,190 crore. Some of the brands the actor endorses include Kalyan Jewellers, IDFC First Bank, Dabur, Emami, and Muthoot.

“Bachchan’s biggest virtue has been his consistency which has got translated into trust and dependability,” says Sandeep Goyal, MD, Rediffusion Brand Solutions. Bachchan has been selective with his roles in recent years — almost always of an elder who is old-world yet forward-looking, thus being progressive and positive. The actor has further embellished his brand constantly by being the face of social issues. He has been spearheading government campaigns such as Swachh Bharat Mission, Hepatitis B awareness, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and was made the face of GST when it was rolled out.

Recalling his personal experience, Ramesh Narayan, founder, Canco Advertising, says, “What stood out as a lesson for brands and brand managers is that the actor is reliable, always on time — which indicates respect for his consumer. He will rehearse his speech meticulously each and every time. This indicates a sense of commitment and regard for quality. It also shows he never takes even his own performance for granted.”

Two other names that stand out in the most-recognised celeb list are comedian-singer-songwriter Bhuvan Bam and television personality Kapil Sharma. Thanks in large part to the recent success of south films in the so-called Hindi belt markets, actors such as Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan also find prominent places on the list. The presence of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra comes as no surprise, though the inclusion of Samantha Prabhu, Rashmika Mandana and Shruti Hasan makes the line-up quite expansive this time around.

The Hansa report covered more than 550 celebrities across domains in the country and the survey was conducted among 5,100 respondents across 36 cities.

Praveen Nijhara, CEO, Hansa Research, says the report is an attempt to arrive at a holistic and comprehensive assessment of the value that an endorser brings to a brand. The study aids marketers in making informed decisions and improves the overall return of investment in celebrity engagement, he adds.

The last study was conducted in 2018 where the research firm used smaller samples, fewer parameters and celebrities compared with the survey conducted this year. Also, the criteria was quite different from last time as there was no real “star” working for the OTT platforms, social media influencers, etc, back then and which is a big segment for promotions and endorsements today.

Read Also: Twitter to place Centre’s ‘blocking orders’ before Karnataka HC in sealed covers

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook