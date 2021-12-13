NODWIN Gaming acquires 10% stake in Rusk Media

The company aims to take further steps in the massification of esports and gaming

NODWIN Gaming has acquired a strategic 10% stake in the digital content IP media network Rusk Media. To assert its dominance in the Indian esports ecosystem, the company has been on an expansion and consolidation spree since its funding in March this year. With this investment in Rusk Media, NODWIN Gaming aims to deepen and widen its portfolio of content IPs in the gaming and esports ecosystem.

“As a leader of esports in the South Asian region, we aim to eventually have a significant presence across the entire ecosystem in this sector. Through our investment in Rusk Media, we aim to take further steps in the massification of esports and gaming by creating entertainment-first gaming IPs for the GenZ,” Akshat Rathee, managing director, NODWIN Gaming, said.

Rusk Media, the Gen-Z first digital content IP network, offers content for audiences in the 15-25 age group with a focus on equal viewership across genders. NODWIN Gaming expects to massify entertainment-first gaming and esports content in the country through this association and enable media platforms to have access to content that the Gen Z cohort is looking for, it said in a statement.

“We’re excited to have NODWIN Gaming as a part of our journey to revolutionize entertainment for the Gen-Z and millennial audience. We want to bring together the worlds of entertainment and esports and create digital-first IPs that are made for gaming fans,” Mayank Yadav, CEO, Rusk Media, stated.

NODWIN Gaming is the material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Limited. It acquired the gaming and adjacent IP businesses of OML Entertainment recently. It has a presence in India, as well as across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America.

Read Also: Lotus Herbals ropes in Malaika Arora as brand ambassador for Lotus Herbals YouthRx

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook