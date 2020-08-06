Nestlé India rolls out new campaign ‘Karne se hee hona hai’

The film has been conceptualised by McCann India

As people gear up for the new normal, coffee brand Nescafé has rolled out a new film ‘Karne se hee hona hai’ highlighting the need to step up and chart a new game plan to seize opportunities in the coming times. Conceptualised by McCann India, Nescafé’s film highlights that even though life had seemingly come to a halt during lockdown, people must now get ready to restart it and find newer ways to drive themselves to achieve their dreams and ambitions.

“Nescafé has always encouraged the youth to dream, act and achieve. With this outlook, during these trying times, Nescafé has taken it upon itself to motivate millennials, broaden the skyline of their imagination and to mentally stimulate them to re-start their lives with renewed focus and energy,” the company said in an official statement.

According to Sunayan Mitra, director, coffee and beverages, Nestlé India, the spirit of determination and tenacity forms the essence of this campaign, wherein a mug of Nescafé is an ally, in the journey towards purposeful living, irrespective of the circumstances. “The challenges, as a result of the current crisis, are significant. However, it is also a chance for everyone to take a moment and look at the bigger picture, adapt to the new world, and restart lives through conscious action. Nescafé, motivates and supports consumers in this endeavour, while they go about restarting their lives in the evolving reality with hope, optimism and positive actions,” he added.

At a time when India is restarting after a prolonged crisis, Nescafé through this campaign speaks of the spirit of purposiveness and resilience, Prasoon Joshi, CEO and chief creative officer, McCann India said. “Karne se hee hona hai – a phrase that captures the positivity, hope and optimism of the youth and those who take it upon themselves to be at the forefront to restart, infuse life and purpose into their passion,” he elaborated.

