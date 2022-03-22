My11Circle launches new ad campaign ahead of IPL 2022

Games24x7’s fantasy platform aims to engage with the cricket lovers through its latest TV and digital commercials

Online skill gaming company Games24x7 has rolled out its new campaign for its fantasy platform My11Circle featuring cricketers such as Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxma, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 14-film ad campaign is designed and created by The Script Room.

The campaign titled “India ka Sabse Bada 1st Prize” creates witty scenarios to demonstrate how every prize will look smaller in front of the humongous reward offered on My11Circle platform. The cricketing stars will be literally seen in larger-than-life avatars. The campaign will go live on Start Sports and Hotstar along with digital roll outs on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

“My11Circle has emerged to be one of the top fantasy sports platforms in India witnessing 100% growth in user base last year. This is a testimony of our commitment to provide intuitive and personalised gaming experience to the players and rewarding their skill and passion for the game,” Saroj Panigrahi, vice president, My11Circle, said.

Games24x7, offers fantasy games like cricket, hockey, football, kabaddi and others. My11Circle, a part of Games24x7, is a flagship fantasy cricket league where each player can make a team of 11 players. As the game starts, the users get points for the fantasy teams they have selected based on their performance in the real match. The points are given based on runs, wickets and catches, among others. Last year, to further strengthen the fantasy sports ecosystem, Games24x7 made a strategic investment in CricHeroes, a digital player-focused platform targeted at the grassroots cricket level.

Read Also: IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians onboards Bombay Shaving Company as the official grooming partner

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook