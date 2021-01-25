Milk Mantra names Sandipan Ghosh as chief operating officer

Ghosh takes over from Bibhu Nanda who has moved on for his next assignment

Dairy company Milk Mantra has appointed Sandipan Ghosh as chief operating officer (COO) of the company. He will lead full company operations and drive scale and innovation at Milk Mantra optimising the entire process of tech-enabled growth from farmer sourcing to production, supply chain, sales and marketing and the D2C subscription app. Ghosh takes over from Bibhu Nanda who, having completed his contractual year with Milk Mantra, has moved on for his next assignment.

With his two decades of experience working across multiple food categories and global cultures across India, South Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Ghosh is an expert in consumer dairy with a granular understanding of on-ground operations. He joins Milk Mantra after his tenure of four years as the commercial and marketing director and board member at Lactalis Groupe India where he steered the organisation’s vision in the areas of commercial growth, sales and launching new brands and products for Thirumala, Anik and Prabhat. He has led brand growth and marketing strategy at marquee food brands in his previous associations with Mother Dairy, MTR Foods, Tiffany Foods, Schmitten Chocolates, Nutrela and TATA Chemicals. His niche lies in driving profits through product innovation and creating consumer driven operational structures within organisations.

Ghosh joins Milk Mantra at a time when we are financially geared with profitability and funding to widen our operations and make Milky Moo the leading brand in eastern India, Srikumar Misra, founder, MD and CEO, Milk Mantra said. “His sharp, incisive approach for driving profit through operational excellence, and growth via product-market strengthening, backed by our tech stack, will further accelerate Milk Mantra 3.0. We remain focused on a hybrid model and our alternative subscription app DailyMoo will start mainstreaming in the near future. Ghosh’s deep experience in building consumer franchise will help drive DailyMoo further,” he added further.

“I look forward to being a part of Milk Mantra during a phase where it is now a high growth profitable start-up. The team has been able to achieve an immense impact through its ethical sourcing model and challenger brand Milky Moo. The force of their spirit in serving consumers with the highest quality and service standards, while maintaining profitability even despite the flux brought by the pandemic scenario is remarkable, as is the equity that Milk Mantra has created within the dairy as well as challenger brands ecosystem in such a short space of time,” Ghosh stated.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook