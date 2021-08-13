Limca launches special edition of Limca Book of Records

This year’s edition marks 50 years of Limca and 30 years of the book

Limca has launched a special edition of Limca Book of Records (LBR) as the brand marks the 50-year milestone in India. The new edition pays tribute to Covid-19 frontline warriors, while it combines the records of two challenging years. It features over 4,000 records with distinct display pages, reader-friendly infographics, and charts. Additionally, the 2020–22 edition also includes ‘Record Rewind’ capsules of earlier records and Super 30 features highlighting milestones and achievements over the past three decades. The brand has a deep-rooted connection with India, it said in an official statement. Limca’s brand evolution and new positioning acknowledge the ‘doers’ in life and their relentless spirit of moving ahead, the statement added.

“This year’s edition of LBR marks a great milestone – 50 years of Limca and the 30 years of the book. Right from its inception, LBR received instant recognition across multiple fields and instilled a ray of hope among people. The first edition of LBR was released in Mumbai in 1990 and was a complete sell-out with the who’s who attending the launch. It’s a tribute to our prestigious records and record holders,” Vijaya Ghose, editor emeritus, LBR, said.

This edition also talks about India’s green warriors in a new environment and sustainability section. Moreover, the book also contains sections on ‘100 Years of India at the Olympics’, Thrilling 30s’ and ‘Our States and Union Territories’. The book has been priced at Rs 550 for the Indian subcontinent.

According to Arnab Roy, vice president and head-marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, LBR is seen as a comprehensive chronicle of India’s remarkable facets and successes. “Featuring the extraordinary record holders has been a privilege for us. Limca pays ode to the doers and signifies its role as an enhanced hydration offering to provide full body rejuvenation and energy for every situation. The brand will continue to evolve and explore new avenues and meaningful associations,” Roy noted.

The latest LBR edition also features Vande Bharat mission, Noccarc Robotics, and the Covid19 vaccines developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

“Despite the interruptions and disruptions of the past two years, the Limca Book of Records is back and is celebrating a landmark. I was part of this journey from inception of the book and am now once again a part of its journey as it leaves 30 editions behind,” Thomas Abraham, managing director, Hachette India and former project editor, LBR 1988–94, stated.

