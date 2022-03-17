Lenovo appoints Ajay Sehgal as executive director

He will oversee growth for the overall Lenovo India commercial PC and smart devices business

Lenovo has appointed Ajay Sehgal as the executive director for India commercial business. In his role for the company, he will oversee growth for the overall Lenovo India commercial PC and smart devices business. Additionally, he will anchor the GTM transformation for the infrastructure solutions, and service and solutions businesses. He will operate from the company’s Mumbai office.

Sehgal brings to the company more than two decades of experience in the telecommunications, information technology, and office automation industries. He has a background in the design and deployment of business strategies, building new businesses, M&A execution, digitalisation, distribution, and brand building leadership, across the consumer and enterprise go-to-market segments. Prior to his appointment at Lenovo, Sehgal worked with Vodafone as executive vice president, enterprise business. In previous roles, he has worked with HP India as well as with Xerox, and has handled multiple leadership positions across the PC and printing solutions businesses.

Companies, large and small, are accelerating their digital transformation, and are seeking trusted partners to help them navigate this transition, Shailendra Katyal, managing director, Lenovo India, stated. “Ajay Sehgal will take up this critical role as we invest in this important growth area. His experience will help take our commercial sales organisation to the next level along our journey of service-led-transformation,” he added.

