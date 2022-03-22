IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians onboards Bombay Shaving Company as the official grooming partner

As per the partnership, Bombay Shaving Company will be seen on player helmets, caps and kits of

Mumbai Indians has brought Bombay Shaving Company on board as the official grooming partner for the upcoming IPL 2022. Earlier this year, Bombay Shaving Company had outlined its vision of becoming one of the most popular personal care brands in the country. Bombay Shaving Company made its presence felt in the recently concluded India v Sri Lanka series, leading to a lot of excitement around the brand. “We have always believed in associating with brands which resonate and support our objective to create the best fan experience. Bombay Shaving Company brings a seamless brand and team connect as our partner and we look forward to having a successful collaboration with them,” Mumbai Indians’ spokesperson said.

As per the partnership, Bombay Shaving Company will be seen on player helmets, caps and kits throughout the two-month IPl 15. It will appear at the stadium, on TV, in social media, and across all other Mumbai Indians marketing touch points in the city. “We’re not only immersed in Mumbai Indians, we intend to become an integral part of the lives of the people in Mumbai and the state of Maharashtra. We are planning to expand our distribution to 1,00,000 stores by the end of this year, stock up shelves with some of our best products, and paint the town blue with exciting merchandise, offers and activities for both – customers and partners,” Deepak Gupta, COO, Bombay Shaving Company, said.

Launched in June 2016, Bombay Shaving Company is a hair removal and personal care brand for men and women. In 5 years, BSC has become a salient brand, attracting investments from 30 angels, Fireside Ventures, Colgate Palmolive, Sixth Sense, Reckitt, and now Malabar, Patni, GII and Singularity AMC, in addition to HNIs. Today, BSC is one of India leading brands in the category, clocking an annualized revenue of Rs 200 crore, growing 35% Q-O-Q, employs 200 people, and engages Indian cricketer R Ashwin and actress Alaya F as brand ambassadors.

