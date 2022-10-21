India Gate Food launches its #ClassicRishta Diwali campaign

India Gate Food has launched the #ClassicRishta campaign for Diwali. The campaign focuses on the brand’s flagship product, the 2-year aged India Gate Classic Basmati Rice. As per the campaign, the advertisement gives the viewer a choice to watch the same video in two different ways and learn two recipes from the same video.

There has been a big clutter in communication and marketing, especially during occasions and festivities, Ayush Gupta, business head, KRBL India, said. “To break through the clutter, we briefed our agency partners to roll out something innovative and entertaining for Diwali, which will leave a lasting impression on people,” he added.

Without the voice-over, the ad film progresses as a typical biryani recipe video. With the voice-over, the ad film becomes a recipe for good and healthy relationships, the company stated. With special occasions around the corner and the vibe getting festive, the brand plans to contribute to it by showing the entire process of cooking biryani as a proper recipe of love and family bonding, the company added.

It was challenging to create something that would introduce the product in a simple, yet effective way, Nipun Arora, founder, Social Cloud Ventures, said. “We used the word ‘classic’ as the main punch and

presented three different narratives, making a classic Biryani, a #ClassicRishta with friends and family, and a classic twist. We hope this classic twist will entertain people this Diwali while setting a new high in marketing and communication for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in India,” he highlighted.

Also Read: Digitas India stated that it has successfully concluded its integrated ad campaign for Duolingo

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook