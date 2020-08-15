Independence Day 2020: How brands are celebrating Independence Day in the times of covid

Brands celebrate 74th Independence Day.

From showcasing its inherently Indian roots to paying tribute to the armed forces for their sacrifice, This Independence Day, brands across the spectrum celebrate our 74th year of freedom by expressing their idea of independence and bring it out in the world for all to see and experience.

Cadbury

Cadbury has rolled out its latest limited edition Unity Bar to celebrate the spirit of India on 74th Independence Day. This latest Unity Bar celebrates the nation’s unity in adversity – showcasing the inherent sweetness in every Indian which has brought them together during these tough times.

Max Life

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. salutes the contribution of the Indian Army by launching its own initiative ‘Rakshak’, dedicated to serving the armed forces of the nation. In the latest video, Angad Bedi, face of the ‘Rakshak’ initiative, salutes the army personnel for their courage, selfless resilience and dedication towards protecting the country, while urging them to financially protect their own family and loved ones from unforeseen contingencies.

Tata Salt

This Independence Day, Tata Salt urges the nation to come together with the same fiery patriotism as shown during the Indian Independence movement to take efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring LT. Colonel Inderjit. S. Gill (Veteran 1971 War), the spirit is bought alive through an emotional digital film using the premise of the original poem, ‘Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna’ by Ramprasad Bismal. Being true to its motto of ‘Desh Ki Sehat, Desh Ka Namak’, Tata Salt appeals to the nation to employ healthy practices such as wearing a mask, washing hands and maintaining social distance to fight this pandemic.

Do Your Thng

The creator First community has leveraged the Independence Day to roll out a #FreedomFrom campaign highlighting how the idea of freedom is not only being a citizen of an independent country; it also means independence and freedom of an individual from his fears, insecurities, self-doubts, stress, social anxiety and negativity of thoughts.

Aegon Life Insurance

With the pandemic rampaging through the world, Aegon Life Insurance’s #TensionSeAzaadi campaign showcases how the meaning of freedom is different for everybody in modern-day, especially in the current uncertain times. The film is created by Brandmovers.

Lava Mobiles

After PM Modi’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, Lava Mobiles leveraged the occasion of Independence Day to showcase its Indian roots with Desh KI Apni Dhun, Desh Ka Apna Lava campaign. The campaign features Lava Mobile’s signature tune which is has been recreated with the sounds we hear on Indian streets.

Revital H

Revital H has launched a digital campaign, #OurImmunityHeroes to express its gratitude to the Indian Army who acts as an immunity shield and keeps the nation safe.As part of the campaign, people are invited to share their tributes, lauding the incredible valour of the Indian army in the form of posts, audios and videos.

Zivame

This Independence Day, Zivame highlights how the women’s intimate wear brand is “Essentially Indian”.

