How has affiliate marketing helped brands to grow their business in a uniform manner

By Siddhartha Vanvani

Affiliate Marketing is the art of enabling exponential growth for brands where an affiliate makes money via advertising the company’s products/ services/ offerings; It is as Simple as Earning Money While You Sleep.

For Affiliates:

To facilitate the concept of Affiliate Marketing for you, one can earn a decided piece of profit by the sales (objectives) obtained with adherence to the obligated target achieved. To analyse the accurate Performance, Impressions and Conversions, affiliate links are tracked across designated websites. Once an affiliate meets the targets, he/ she is paid handsomely based on the contracted amount.

For Businesses:

Affiliate Marketing is a significant form to drive and scale sales and generate lucrative online revenue. The best part about affiliate marketing is that it is advantageous to both brands/ companies and affiliate marketers. In addition, its effectiveness in improving the quality of brand awareness/ lead generation/ brand presence/ lead conversions/ sales is marvellous due to its massive reach.

The Stat Zone:

Affiliate marketing is a billion-dollar industry. Statistically speaking, the overall spending has crossed 8 billion dollars in the initial months of 2022, which is expected to scale rapidly — it implies that businesses are in for the “growth-coaster” ride.

What are the Parameters that Enunciate How Does Affiliate Marketing Work?

Sellers – The Brand

Affiliate – The Marketer

Consumer – The Buyer

The following three parties are correlated and are crucial parts of Affiliate Marketing. Let’s ease it for you.

Sellers (Advertiser)

In Affiliate Marketing, it all starts with a seller!

A seller or a brand is the one who sets sales objectives. And, before enabling sales, it is essential to understand the product, its impact, usage and likability that contributes to determining business growth.

Affiliate (Publisher)

An affiliate or a publisher is a source of enabling Reach, Engagement and Sales!

Affiliate marketers can be individuals or be related to digital agencies. It is the responsibility of the affiliate marketer to resonate with the set targets. The marketing manoeuvre is shared with the brand or the client, and after that, execution starts. Products are promoted across audience relevant platforms to boost engagement and conversions in alignment with the objectives.

Consumer (Target Audience)

A consumer is at the centre of it all!

When buyers, customers or target audience makes a purchase or interacts with the promoted advertisement, they enable revenue growth for both sellers and advertisers.

Affiliate Marketing Inventories

Affiliate Marketing is vastly preferred because of the success rate it has to offer. Being a major component of the digital world, Affiliate Marketing has some promising inventories that every brand must leverage:

SEO or PPC Affiliates

SEO or PPC Affiliates, based on their analysis, target a significant set of audiences to accomplish goals, such as the number of impressions, engagement, conversions, etc. This model is considered highly effective in building brand awareness.

Emailers or Newsletters

Affiliate Marketers utilize Emailers and Newsletters to share specific offers, discounts and coupons related to the products and services to enable hyper sales for brands across verticals.

Social Media

By far, Social Media is the most preferred mode for Affiliate Marketing due to its user preference. Many Social Media Influencers have a prevalent following that facilitates product promotion via affiliate links.

Review Sites

The digital audience prefers to know everything about the product before making a purchase. Affiliates target customers through such pages and redirect them to the merchant’s actionable page to enable sales.

Coupon Sites

Smart shoppers look for digital coupons before making purchases. And Affiliate Marketers understand this very well. Hence, to obtain sale objectives, they make the product-relevant offers, advertise them and enable business growth by scaling sales.

What Determines the Incentivised Traffic in Affiliate Marketing?

CPL (Cost Per Lead Generation)

Brands pay affiliates for every relevant lead generated.

CPM (Cost Per Thousand Impressions)

Brands pay affiliates for every 1,000 impressions an ad acquires.

CPA (Cost Per Acquisition)

Brands pay affiliates for every user acquired.

CPI (Cost Per Install)

Brands pay affiliates for every install enabled.

CPS (Cost Per Sale)

Brands pay affiliates for every sale procured.

How Does Affiliate Marketing Contribute To Business Growth?

Quality Traffic

The best part about Affiliate Marketing is that brands can experience reasonable and quality traffic. It directly contributes to business expansion. It fosters better lead generation and interactions while facilitating conversion and sales.

Cost-Effectiveness

In the initial stage, not every brand can afford to set up a marketing team which costs a lot. And, let’s be honest, it is not reasonable to spend such hefty money. So, with the help of Affiliate Marketing, a start-up or a budding business can earn a lot while saving a lot!

Low Risk

Affiliate marketing is critical in estimating the risk via performance analysis. The brand or the seller has data-backed insights that offer a vivid understanding of future growth and what should be the spending limit in the coming times.

Flexibility

Brands have another advantage in Affiliate Marketing, which is the flexibility factor. One can most certainly, maximize or minimize the size of their marketing plan based on the performance witnessed. So, brands can scale up their business on their terms.

High ROI

Business done right!

The brands are at an advantage as they can effectively manage the direction of their marketing tactics. And, as they incur profit, there is no looking back. In terms of strategies, the brands have a variety of options that also include influence marketing.

The author is Founder and CEO of Digidarts. Views expressed are personal.

