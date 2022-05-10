Gynoveda ropes in Taapsee Pannu as brand ambassador

Ayurvedic femtech brand Gynoveda has roped in actress Taapsee Pannu as its brand ambassador. As a part of the association, Gynoveda has launched a new campaign #AyurvedaForHealthyPeriods. The campaign is conceptualised by creative agency Anomalous.

The company’s vision is to establish ayurveda as the first choice for women to solve menstrual disorders, Vishal Gupta, founder and CEO, Gynoveda, said. “Gynoveda combines ayurveda, technology, content and community that makes women healthcare easy from puberty to menopause. Pannu stands for women empowerment and has always challenged the status quo. Her views support the mission that we have set to achieve and through this association, we hope to accomplish transformations in the area of women’s overall health and wellness,” he added.

“At Gynoveda, we aim to help women get healthy inside to be strong outside. We stand for ayurvedic diets that have a positive impact on their menstrual health. Pannu hasn’t just joined Gynoveda as a brand ambassador, but will empower our shared vision as a change maker to improve the way women perceive menstrual health,” Rachana Gupta, co-founder, Gynoveda, stated.

Health is a prerequisite for anyone to become the best version of themselves and achieve their dreams, Pannu said. “Menstrual and reproductive health issues for women remain under-represented and are still seen as a taboo in certain strata of our society. As a part of my association with the brand, I hope to be a catalyst for change,” she elaborated.

Founded by Rachana Gupta and Vishal Gupta, Gynoveda is an ayurveda femtech brand. The brand combines ayurveda, technology, content and community for women’s healthcare, especially menstruation.

Read Also: Disney to provide next streaming gauge after Netflix retreat

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook