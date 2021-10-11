Google’s Puneet Dhiman joins Bella Vita Organic as director, marketing and growth

With over 11 years of experience in the field of marketing, growth, and strategy, he specialises in building digital identities for ecommerce brands

Beauty and skincare brand, Bella Vita Organic has appointed Puneet Dhiman as director – marketing and growth. Prior to Bella Vita Organic, he was working with Google US. “He joined Bella Vita Organic to nurture his love for entrepreneurship, which brought him back to India,” the company said in a statement. At Bella Vita Organic, Dhiman’s primary responsibilities revolve around leading the marketing endeavours and revenue growth by strategising, planning, and executing different marketing initiatives.

With over 11 years of experience in the field of marketing, growth, and strategy, he specialises in building digital identities for ecommerce brands. He took on several leadership roles and responsibilities in many companies such as Jabong, FashionAndYou and Directi across the B2B, B2C and C2C industries. He is extremely passionate about working in start-ups, building cohesive teams from scratch and scaling brands to new heights.

“Apart from Puneet’s extraordinary dedication and work ethics, he is a perfect blend of diverse skills and data-driven approach to marketing that will help our brand reach new heights. I love the fact that he shares the same vision as us, to achieve an exponential growth while maintaining profitability,” Aakash Anand, founder and CEO, Bella Vita Organic said.

“Everything that I have learnt through data over the past 11 years, has stayed with me, which I have nurtured as my approach towards any and all genres of marketing. Working with Bella Vita Organic, my core vision is to create a brand that stays true to its values and becomes the go-to brand for all things Natural. And with the collective efforts of our amazing team members, I am confident that we will have global recognition soon,” Dhiman stated.

