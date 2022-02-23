GMR Group acquires franchise in UAE T20 League

The UAE T20 League is a professional franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament established in 2020

Indian-based infrastructure powerhouse, GMR Group has acquired the rights to own and operate Dubai franchise in the UAE T20 League to be held in UAE. “UAE continues to impress with its progressive, positive mindset toward sport and the business of sport, and we believe these traits align well with our group strategy to support sports from grass-roots through to international level while being effective in engaging with the community. Our group is convinced that UAE T20 League proposed structure and plans will leverage these unique traits of UAE,” G.M. Rao, group chairman, GMR Group said.

“Our team has 14-seasons’ experience in managing the franchise process, through our Delhi Capital team’s involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and we will integrate the same elements of these processes into UAE T20 League and help establish it as a premier and an integral part of the global cricket ecosystem,” Rao added.

“The standing of this League, across the cricketing world, is vitally important to us, and we have aligned ourselves with partners that share the same values toward the game; holding its spirit, integrity and longevity to the highest regard,” Khalid Al Zarooni, vice-chairman, Emirates Cricket Board.

For Kiran Kumar Grandhi, corporate chairman at GMR Group, UAE, has a world-class niche of cross-cultural individuals with a big cricket fan following and excellent cricket infrastructure. “We, at GMR Group based on our years of experience in the IPL will harness to create a thriving cricket environment to budding players which will infinitely excite cricket aficionados. From our solid supportive management, we will bring best practices, processes, top-notched coaches, players, and support staff to have an unparalleled professional team.”

