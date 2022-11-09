Genesys International Corporation names Sameer Sankhe as new chief digital officer

Genesys International Corporation has appointed Sameer Sankhe as its chief digital officer (CDO). As per the company, Sankhe will be responsible for digitising the existing business and building new products such as 3D digital twin (enterprise metaverse), an API-driven revenue stream for clients in India and abroad. In addition, he will provide leadership for overall business transformation, the company stated.

Genesys is assembling a critical component of the nation’s digital infrastructure, as I join the mission as CDO, Sameer Sankhe, CDO, Genesys International Corporation, said. “India needs to catch up with data and accuracy to help businesses build operational efficiencies and better decision-making aid. We aspire to be the leading tech company in this space globally,” he added.

Prior to his current appointment, he worked at Tata Projects to extensively work on the digital transformation of infrastructure projects, telematics, smart cities, and sustainability (including the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabling water distribution networks under the Jal Jeevan Mission). Additionally, the company stated that Sankhe holds a patent for IoT applications as a lead innovator. He has also been a strategy consultant for various Fortune 100 clients across the US, Europe, and Asia.

