FICCI appoints Jyoti Deshpande as the co-chair of FICCI Media & Entertainment Board

Deshpande is currently serving as the CEO of Viacom18

FICCI has announced the appointment of Jyoti Deshpande, CEO, Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Ltd. as the co-chair of FICCI Media & Entertainment Board.

Deshpande is an industry veteran with over 29 years of experience across the country’s foremost media and entertainment companies. She pioneered Eros’ early entry into the OTT space (through Eros Now) and established Jio Studios as a key player in the entertainment value chain. She is currently serving as the CEO of Viacom18, making her the first woman to lead a Big-4 Media and Entertainment company.

“FICCI has always been at the forefront of collaborating with various stakeholders across Indian commerce and the government to effect meaningful policy discussions and adoption. Given the very dynamic nature of the Media and Entertainment industry this engagement is crucial for the development of the sector and the allied ecosystems. Jyoti’s experience across the value chain of this industry makes her an apt choice to lead the Committee’s holistic advisory agenda. I look forward to working with her,” Arun Chawla, director general, FICCI said on the new appointment.

“I look forward to working with industry captains, custodians of brands that fuel consumption in our economy and the government as we look to leverage the confluence of technology, content and distribution to move the needle rapidly towards the $100 billion industry that we have been aspiring to be for a number of years now. The M&E industry can very much be a true embodiment of the ‘Make in India and Show the World’ mantra and I thank Sanjiv Mehta and FICCI for offering me this platform to meaningfully collaborate on shaping the future of an industry that I have invested my whole life in and am very passionate about,” Deshpande added.

