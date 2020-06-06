Ecom-Matrimonial ads on TV rose by 99% in May 2020: TAM AdEx

As per the data, 85% of the ad volumes were on news and GECs
While advertising volumes on television is recording a decline in ad volumes due to coronavirus, Ecom-Matrimonials have witnessed a rise in ad volumes between March – May, 2020 as opposed to March – May 2019, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. As per the AdEx data, Ecom-Matrimonials’ ad volumes surged 18% in March 2020, while April 2020 recorded a 30% rise. May led the rise in ad volumes with 99% rise in 2020, when compared to the same period last year.
Average ad per day of category Ecom-Matrimonials was highest in 4th Lockdown that is, May 18-31, 2020 followed by 3rd Lockdown that is, May 4-17, 2020. As per the data, 85% of the ad volumes were on news and general entertainment channels (GECs). 53% of the overall Ecom-Matrimonial ad volumes were featured on news channels while GECs posted 32% of ad volumes of the category and movies channels accounted for 11% of ad insertions. Trailing behind were religious and music channels which recorded 2% and 1% of the ad insertions, respectively.
Matrimony.com emerged as the highest spender claiming 34% of the pie, following which was Shaadi.com’s parent company People Interactive India which accounted for 32% of the overall category spends. Jeevansathi.Com’s parent company Info Edge India and My Vishwa Technologies claimed the third and fourth position by accounting for 13% and 12%, respectively, for the ad volumes. Trailing behind was The Malayala Manorama Co with 5% category share. Matrimony.com and People Interactive India (Shaadi.com) covered more than 65% of the ad volume share of category Ecom-Matrimonials.
Interestingly, while Jeevansathi.com emerged as the third highest spender, the brand claimed numero uno spot as the most advertised brand with 13% of ad volumes. Following this, Tumchaaamchajamla.com claimed the second spot to emerge as the second most advertised brand on TV at 12% share.
Out of this, 30% of the category ads used ad themes focusing on ‘Free Membership during Lockdown’; while 26% of the category ads were promoted by celebrities such as MS Dhoni, R Madhavan, among others. 11% of the category ads used parent’s point of view to promote ads, while 4% of ads showed couples helping each other and highlighted professions.
