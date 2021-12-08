Discovery, Inc acquires assets of ZEDO

With the acquisition of ZEDO, Discovery will have its own proprietary Real Time Bidding (RTB) platform and SSP to sell advertising programmatically.

Discovery, Inc has acquired the assets, technology and intellectual property of ZEDO. The acquisition will bring ZEDO’s technology in-house and enable faster innovation across Discovery’s ad solutions. This acquisition brings key ad technology platform capabilities, including a supply-side platform (SSP) and real time bidding (RTB) capabilities, which enhances Discovery’s global direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms, improves the consumer experience and drives monetisation. As part of the acquisition, Discovery will also onboard employees of ZEDO based in India and the United States.

This deal will bring the Discovery and ZEDO teams together to enhance the overall consumer ad experience, as well as help push new innovation by integrating ZEDO’s capabilities with our global direct-to-consumer platform,” said Sudheer Sirivara, EVP, DTC – Global Technology, Discovery Inc. “We are excited to welcome the ZEDO team to the rapidly growing technology presence in our India Development Center, which is a strategic priority for us to build talent and expertise across the country to help scale globally.”

Discovery entered the streaming space with the launch of discovery+ and quickly became an industry leader, Roy de Souza, CEO and co-founder, ZEDO, said. “With the acquisition of ZEDO, Discovery will have its own proprietary Real Time Bidding (RTB) platform and SSP to sell advertising programmatically. Discovery’s advertisers will soon have one place to buy advertising on a high-quality set of streaming platforms and reach Discovery’s vast global audiences,” he added.

The ZEDO asset acquisition builds on Discovery’s acquisition of AdSparx’s assets in 2020, which brought Server-Side-Ad-Insertion (SSAI) capability to Discovery’s global tech platform. The combination of ZEDO’s technology with Discovery’s SSAI and global video platform will deliver unparalleled video and ad experiences to our consumers worldwide.

Read Also: Cashfree Payments partners with SonyLIV for Shark Tank India

Read Also: Kestone appoints Jessie Paul as strategic advisor to the board

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook