Dettol Liquid Soap races ahead of OLX.in to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 11: BARC

HUL ’s ad volume witnessed a percentage increase in Week 11

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol Liquid Soap claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 11, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre: All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose by a percentage in week 11 to 1,92,368 as opposed to 1,90,439 in Week 10. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who also witnessed a rise of 24.5% in its ad volumes with 1,06,330 insertion in week 11 from 85,397 ad volumes in week 10. At third position, ITC Ltd also recorded a rise of 3.8% to 57,822 ad insertions in week 11. Inversely, Procter & Gamble which was at the sixth position in week 10, dropped down to ninth position in week 11 as it saw a drop of 12.5% to 21,068 ad insertions in week 11. Interestingly, Wipro Ltd, which stood at the eighth position, was absent from the top 10 advertiser list in week 11, making space for the entry of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd at the seventh position.

Week:10 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 190439 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 85397 3 ITC Ltd 55660 4 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 35502 5 Cadburys India Ltd 31622 6 Procter & Gamble 24093 7 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 22404 8 Wipro Ltd 21547 9 Lakme Lever Ltd 20323 10 Smithkline Beecham 19521 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week:11 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 192368 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 106330 3 ITC Ltd 57822 4 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 34091 5 Cadburys India Ltd 32878 6 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 23973 7 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 22398 8 Lakme Lever Ltd 21145 9 Procter & Gamble 21068 10 Smithkline Beecham 19186 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol Liquid Soap managed to claim the numero uno spot and emerged as the most advertised brand in week 11, breaking OLX.in’s two-week stride of claiming the top spot with 13524 ad insertions. Similarly, RB’s Dettol Toilet Soaps grabbed the second spot by increasing its ad volumes by 6.4% to 12,419 ad insertions. Lizol, which held the tenth position in week 10, managed to grab the fourth place in week 11 as it witnessed a rise of 24.8% to 10,083 ad insertions in week 11. Interestingly, Surf Excel Easy Wash, which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the third spot in week 11 with 10,196 insertions.

Interestingly, OLX.in which emerged as the most advertised brand in week 10, was absent from the week 11 list. Similarly, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric and Harpic Bathroom Cleaner which stood at the eighth and the ninth position in week 10 were absent from the week 11 list. Meanwhile, Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin made an entry to the list in week 11 at eighth position with 9,185 ad volumes.

Week:10 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 OLX.in 12713 2 Amazon .in 11739 3 Dettol Toilet Soaps 11666 4 Facebook.com 10132 5 Attica Gold Company 9379 6 Dove Hair Fall Rescue 9304 7 Lic-Corporate 9175 8 Santoor Sandal And Turmeric 8531 9 Harpic Bathroom Cleaner 8151 10 Lizol 8078 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individual

Week:11 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Dettol Liquid Soap 13524 2 Dettol Toilet Soaps 12419 3 Surf Excel Easy Wash 10196 4 Lizol 10083 5 Amazon.in 9771 6 Attica Gold Company 9284 7 Lic-Corporate 9237 8 Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin 9185 9 Facebook.com 9087 10 Dove Hair Fall Rescue 9056 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

