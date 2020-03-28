Dettol Liquid Soap races ahead of OLX.in to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 11: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol Liquid Soap claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 11, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre: All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose by a percentage in week 11 to 1,92,368 as opposed to 1,90,439 in Week 10. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who also witnessed a rise of 24.5% in its ad volumes with 1,06,330 insertion in week 11 from 85,397 ad volumes in week 10. At third position, ITC Ltd also recorded a rise of 3.8% to 57,822 ad insertions in week 11. Inversely, Procter & Gamble which was at the sixth position in week 10, dropped down to ninth position in week 11 as it saw a drop of 12.5% to 21,068 ad insertions in week 11. Interestingly, Wipro Ltd, which stood at the eighth position, was absent from the top 10 advertiser list in week 11, making space for the entry of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd at the seventh position.
|Week:10 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|190439
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|85397
|3
|ITC Ltd
|55660
|4
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|35502
|5
|Cadburys India Ltd
|31622
|6
|Procter & Gamble
|24093
|7
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|22404
|8
|Wipro Ltd
|21547
|9
|Lakme Lever Ltd
|20323
|10
|Smithkline Beecham
|19521
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:11 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|192368
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|106330
|3
|ITC Ltd
|57822
|4
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|34091
|5
|Cadburys India Ltd
|32878
|6
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|23973
|7
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|22398
|8
|Lakme Lever Ltd
|21145
|9
|Procter & Gamble
|21068
|10
|Smithkline Beecham
|19186
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol Liquid Soap managed to claim the numero uno spot and emerged as the most advertised brand in week 11, breaking OLX.in’s two-week stride of claiming the top spot with 13524 ad insertions. Similarly, RB’s Dettol Toilet Soaps grabbed the second spot by increasing its ad volumes by 6.4% to 12,419 ad insertions. Lizol, which held the tenth position in week 10, managed to grab the fourth place in week 11 as it witnessed a rise of 24.8% to 10,083 ad insertions in week 11. Interestingly, Surf Excel Easy Wash, which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the third spot in week 11 with 10,196 insertions.
Interestingly, OLX.in which emerged as the most advertised brand in week 10, was absent from the week 11 list. Similarly, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric and Harpic Bathroom Cleaner which stood at the eighth and the ninth position in week 10 were absent from the week 11 list. Meanwhile, Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin made an entry to the list in week 11 at eighth position with 9,185 ad volumes.
|Week:10 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|OLX.in
|12713
|2
|Amazon.in
|11739
|3
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|11666
|4
|Facebook.com
|10132
|5
|Attica Gold Company
|9379
|6
|Dove Hair Fall Rescue
|9304
|7
|Lic-Corporate
|9175
|8
|Santoor Sandal And Turmeric
|8531
|9
|Harpic Bathroom Cleaner
|8151
|10
|Lizol
|8078
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individual
|Week:11 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Dettol Liquid Soap
|13524
|2
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|12419
|3
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|10196
|4
|Lizol
|10083
|5
|Amazon.in
|9771
|6
|Attica Gold Company
|9284
|7
|Lic-Corporate
|9237
|8
|Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin
|9185
|9
|Facebook.com
|9087
|10
|Dove Hair Fall Rescue
|9056
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
