Dettol Liquid Soap races ahead of OLX.in to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 11: BARC

Updated: March 28, 2020 3:09:49 PM

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol Liquid Soap claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 11, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre: All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals). 

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose by a percentage in week 11 to 1,92,368 as opposed to 1,90,439 in Week 10. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who also witnessed a rise of 24.5% in its ad volumes with 1,06,330 insertion in week 11 from 85,397 ad volumes in week 10. At third position, ITC Ltd also recorded a rise of 3.8% to 57,822 ad insertions in week 11. Inversely, Procter & Gamble which was at the sixth position in week 10, dropped down to ninth position in week 11 as it saw a drop of 12.5% to 21,068 ad insertions in week 11. Interestingly, Wipro Ltd, which stood at the eighth position, was absent from the top 10 advertiser list in week 11, making space for the entry of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd at the seventh position.

Week:10 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd190439
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd85397
3ITC Ltd55660
4Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd35502
5Cadburys India Ltd31622
6Procter & Gamble24093
7Colgate Palmolive India Ltd22404
8Wipro Ltd21547
9Lakme Lever Ltd20323
10Smithkline Beecham19521
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:11 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd192368
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd106330
3ITC Ltd57822
4Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd34091
5Cadburys India Ltd32878
6Colgate Palmolive India Ltd23973
7Godrej Consumer Products Ltd22398
8Lakme Lever Ltd21145
9Procter & Gamble21068
10Smithkline Beecham19186
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol Liquid Soap managed to claim the numero uno spot and emerged as the most advertised brand in week 11, breaking OLX.in’s two-week stride of claiming the top spot with 13524 ad insertions. Similarly, RB’s Dettol Toilet Soaps grabbed the second spot by increasing its ad volumes by 6.4% to 12,419 ad insertions. Lizol, which held the tenth position in week 10, managed to grab the fourth place in week 11 as it witnessed a rise of 24.8% to 10,083 ad insertions in week 11. Interestingly, Surf Excel Easy Wash, which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the third spot in week 11 with 10,196 insertions.

Interestingly, OLX.in which emerged as the most advertised brand in week 10, was absent from the week 11 list. Similarly, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric and Harpic Bathroom Cleaner which stood at the eighth and the ninth position in week 10 were absent from the week 11 list. Meanwhile, Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin made an entry to the list in week 11 at eighth  position with 9,185 ad volumes.

Week:10 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1OLX.in12713
2Amazon.in11739
3Dettol Toilet Soaps11666
4Facebook.com10132
5Attica Gold Company9379
6Dove Hair Fall Rescue9304
7Lic-Corporate9175
8Santoor Sandal And Turmeric8531
9Harpic Bathroom Cleaner8151
10Lizol8078
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individual

 

Week:11 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Dettol Liquid Soap13524
2Dettol Toilet Soaps12419
3Surf Excel Easy Wash10196
4Lizol10083
5Amazon.in9771
6Attica Gold Company9284
7Lic-Corporate9237
8Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin9185
9Facebook.com9087
10Dove Hair Fall Rescue9056
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

