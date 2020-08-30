Covid-19 Ads: How brands are winning consumers attention in the new normal

Brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through the ongoing phase

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

Mekanism- #SafetyShake

At a time when personal hygiene and social distancing have become the most important tools to battle coronavirus, Mekanism introduced the contactless #SafetyShake as a new means of greeting in the new normal. From formal, to casual meet ups, the campaign highlighted how safety shake can be used in the new normal to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Help us spread the love (without the germs) by sharing the #SafetyShake with friends, teachers & students heading back to classrooms. pic.twitter.com/SGBgdaXjxI — Mekanism (@mekanism) August 18, 2020

KFC- KFC pauses Finger Lickin’ Good

Quick service restaurant chain KFC launched a new campaign aimed at pausing its ad slogan ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ as it does not fit in the context of the current crisis. The film showcases KFC billboards and packaging with the slogan blurred thereby stating ‘That thing we always say? Ignore it. For Now.’

Kellogg’s- Back to school

In its new campaign, Kellogg’s along with Publicis showcases the story of a young boy ready to head to school after months of lockdown calling it the “longest break ever.” The campaign showcases the story of the young boy’s experience of lockdown with his father from playing football to homeschooling and talking online with his grandparents (on mute).

The City of Chicago- Snapchat: Team up, Mask up

To encourage Chicago residents to wear masks when in public, Ogilvy Chicago and the City of Chicago today launched a first-of-its-kind Snapchat augmented reality lens that deploys a new technology that only allows users to unlock the lens when they put on a mask.

Fiverr- Here’s to the small business owners

Fiverr created a video to praise small business owners and encourage everyone to support local businesses as part of their #supportlocal campaign. The new video praised small business owners who have worked tirelessly through these times and encouraged everyone to support their local businesses.

Local businesses – we salute you! We know times are challenging but now that doors are starting to open again we want you to know that we stand behind you. Share this video we made with @probstomfoolery to show your support for local businesses. #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/7OgKdjPhMH — Fiverr (@fiverr) August 19, 2020

Source: Ads of the World

Read Also: Covid-19 Ads: How brands are positioning themselves in the new normal

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook