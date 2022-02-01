Anindya Banerjee joins Publicis Health as head of creative

Banerjee will report to Dorelle Kulkarni, senior vice president, Publicis Health

Publicis Health has appointed Anindya Banerjee as head of creative. In his new role, Banerji will lead the creative mandate for the unit, evolving its creative offerings, along with managing growth, strategy and communications output for the agency. He will report to Dorelle Kulkarni, senior vice president, Publicis Health. “Publicis Health has had tremendous growth momentum in the past year and this is reflected in both our new business wins and our body of work. To keep up this momentum it is important to have a leadership team that brings a diverse perspective and opens new avenues for us. Banerjee comes with the perfect knowledge of craft and experience which will be invaluable in propelling Publicis Health to the next phase of growth,” Kulkarni said.



Banerjee comes with more than two decades of experience in the advertising and communication space. He has held senior leadership roles across various agencies and crafted award winning campaigns. Prior to Publicis Health, he was associated with FCB Ulka as an executive creative director. At FCB Ulka, he worked on the award winning Times ‘Out and Proud’ campaign for LGBTQ rights in India. He has worked across several Indian and international brands throughout his tenure with various agencies.



According to Dheeraj Sinha, CEO and chief strategy officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett, Publicis Health and Publicis Business, Publicis Health has had a fantastic run last year, onboarding some of the biggest brands in the health and pharma industry. As Publicis Health continues to play a pivotal role in Leo Burnett’s growth plans, they are committed to bringing on board the best in class talent to the agency. “Anindya’s diverse background will bring a unique perspective to agency and I look forward to some great work in the future,” Sinha said.



“The scourge of covid and its terrible aftermath has shown how important health is in the overall well-being of people. I believe health and wellness are going to be the engine drivers of the industry going forward. In that context, Publicis Health is once in a lifetime opportunity for me to be in the right place at the right time,” Banerjee stated.

