Anand Kripalu named the new chairman of RCB

Diageo India on Friday announced the appointment of Anand Kripalu as the chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore team. He will take over the new role beginning October 1, 2020. Kripalu is currently the managing director and CEO of Diageo India and assumes this role as an additional responsibility to his current profile.

He takes over the role of RCB Chairman from Sanjeev Churiwala, who is also the executive director and chief financial officer of Diageo India and will be moving to Singapore to take up the position of finance director for the APAC region.

Kripalu has been leading Diageo India’s transformational journey since 2014 prior to which he held the position of president, India and South Asia at Mondelez International, and managing director of Cadbury India Ltd. He has also acquired significant experience on his stint with Unilever for 22 years. He is a graduate from IIT, Madras and IIM, Kolkata.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is an integral part of Diageo India and behind the scenes I have been part of the team’s journey for the past six years, Anand Kripalu, managing director and CEO, Diageo India said. “As the new season starts, it’s going to be an exciting new chapter to lead the team from the front along with Virat, Mike Hesson and Simon Katich and we look forward to playing bold,” he added further on his new role.

Diageo India is a beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of global leader Diageo plc. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, Royal Challenge, McDowell’s No.1, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan.

