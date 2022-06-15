Ad volume of celebrity-endorsed advertising jumped up by six percent in IPL 15 over IPL 14: Report

The ad volume of celebrity-endorsed advertising jumped up by six percent in IPL 15 over IPL 14, according to the latest data by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research. Celebrity-endorsed advertising accounted for 54% of total ad volume in IPL 15, the report added. In IPL 15, the share of celebrity-endorsed commercials based on average ad volume per channel per match increased by six percent over IPL 14.

Furthermore, among all professions, film actors led in brands’ endorsement with almost 50% share of ad volumes, followed by sports persons with 34% share during IPL 15. Share of TV actors and actress endorsed ads contribute only three percent share of ad volumes in IPL 15.

According to the report, in comparison to IPL 14, the overall number of celebrities endorsing ads in IPL 15 reduced by 12%. Meanwhile, the number of sports personalities grew by 17% during IPL 15 compared to IPL 14.

Shahrukh Khan was on top with a nine percent share of ad volumes during matches of IPL 15, while Ranveer Singh topped IPL 14. To be noted, three out of the top five overall celebrities were common in both IPL 15 and IPL 14 – Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and M S Dhoni. M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli were among the top five sportsperson from both IPL 15 and IPL 14.

The top five categories (Pan Masala, Ecom-Gaming, Ecom-Wallets, Ecom-Education, Ecom-Online Shopping) and advertisers including K P Pan Foods, Sporta Technologies, Vishnu Packaging, Dreamplug Technologies, AMFI (Asso Of Mutual Funds In India) accounted for 64% and 44% share of celebrity ad volumes respectively in IPL 15.

