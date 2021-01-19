  • MORE MARKET STATS

Abhinav Tyagi joins Urban Company as SVP, marketing

By: |
Updated: Jan 19, 2021 1:47 PM

Tyagi has over 17 years of experience in the sales and marketing function at Hindustan Unilever Ltd

The appointment is in sync with the company’s efforts to invest in and attract world-class leadership to further accelerate business growthThe appointment is in sync with the company’s efforts to invest in and attract world-class leadership to further accelerate business growth

Home services marketplace Urban Company (formerly UrbanClap) has announced the appointment of Abhinav Tyagi as senior vice president, marketing. As per the company, the appointment is in sync with the company’s efforts to invest in and attract world-class leadership to further accelerate business growth.

An alumnus of the Delhi College of Engineering and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Tyagi has over 17 years of experience in the sales and marketing function at Hindustan Unilever Ltd, donning many hats across functions, including customer development, skincare and homecare.

Related News

He has had a varied and deep experience working across countries and cultures – handling skincare brand GTM in India, skincare brand launch in South East Asia, and brand communication and mix design in the laundry category for brands across South America, Africa and Asia.

“Working across countries, categories and cultures, has given Abhinav a unique opportunity to understand and develop deep consumer understanding and insights across different stages of category and brand evolution – something we believe can add great value to Urban Company given the width of categories we operate in and continue to develop across the globe. He will play a key role in strengthening our marketing capabilities as we build towards our mission of transforming home services worldwide,” Varun Khaitan, co-founder, Urban Company, added on the appointment.

“Urban Company is on a very exciting journey of radically enhancing the home services experience for consumers and the quality of life for professionals delivering those services. I count myself fortunate to be able to come on board and help build upon the wonderful work being done by the team at UC and look forward to helping take the UC experience to many many more consumers globally,” Tyagi said.

Read Also: Matrimony.com appoints Arjun Bhatia as chief marketing officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Abhinav Tyagi joins Urban Company as SVP marketing
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1South India film industry delivers a ‘Master’ stroke; rakes in Rs 100 crore at the box office
2ZEE Entertainment appoints Nimisha Pandey to head Hindi Originals for ZEE5
382.5 Communications bags the creative mandate for Slice