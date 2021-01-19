Abhinav Tyagi joins Urban Company as SVP, marketing

The appointment is in sync with the company’s efforts to invest in and attract world-class leadership to further accelerate business growth

Home services marketplace Urban Company (formerly UrbanClap) has announced the appointment of Abhinav Tyagi as senior vice president, marketing. As per the company, the appointment is in sync with the company’s efforts to invest in and attract world-class leadership to further accelerate business growth.

An alumnus of the Delhi College of Engineering and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Tyagi has over 17 years of experience in the sales and marketing function at Hindustan Unilever Ltd, donning many hats across functions, including customer development, skincare and homecare.

He has had a varied and deep experience working across countries and cultures – handling skincare brand GTM in India, skincare brand launch in South East Asia, and brand communication and mix design in the laundry category for brands across South America, Africa and Asia.

“Working across countries, categories and cultures, has given Abhinav a unique opportunity to understand and develop deep consumer understanding and insights across different stages of category and brand evolution – something we believe can add great value to Urban Company given the width of categories we operate in and continue to develop across the globe. He will play a key role in strengthening our marketing capabilities as we build towards our mission of transforming home services worldwide,” Varun Khaitan, co-founder, Urban Company, added on the appointment.

“Urban Company is on a very exciting journey of radically enhancing the home services experience for consumers and the quality of life for professionals delivering those services. I count myself fortunate to be able to come on board and help build upon the wonderful work being done by the team at UC and look forward to helping take the UC experience to many many more consumers globally,” Tyagi said.

