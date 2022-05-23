86% of Gen-Z prefer to follow Instagram influencers: Report

Over the last few years, social media influencers have gained popularity among consumers. Interestingly, of all the Gen-Z individuals, only 13% follow celebrities, while about 86% of them prefer to follow Instagram influencers, as per a recent comparative data study on ‘marketing to millennials and Gen-Z,’ initiated by OMG Content, using Omnifluence data powered by Qoruz.

Furthermore, the study revealed that Gen-Z were more drawn toward fashion, travel and cinema-based pages. When comparing the millennial and Gen-Z demographics, the Gen-Z individuals follow about 97.9% of Instagram influencers and 13.1% of celebrities. On the other hand, millennials follow 52% of Instagram influencers and 47% of celebrities.

Influencers were segregated into different tiers based on their follower count and the study showed that mid-tier (50,000 – 5,00,000) and nano tier (5,000 – 50,000) had the largest Gen-Z following.

Going through the compelling and decisive data found in the report, it becomes evident that social media has been playing a major role in the surge of e-commerce and influencers are leading the charge in that realm, Shailja Saraswati Varghese, chief content officer, Omnicom Media Group India, said. “Gen-Z constitutes a huge portion of the population in the world and tapping into the interests of the younger generation is an effective strategy for businesses to maximise reach. Influencer marketing has positioned itself as the most lucrative medium for that purpose and Omnifluence makes strategising around it data-focused, easy and reliable,” she added further.

According to the study, e-commerce is gaining large traction in the country and businesses are looking at ways to increase online presence and mobility, targeting various social media platforms. The study revealed that the platforms actively engaged in influencer marketing were Roposo, Trell and Meesho. Meanwhile, the highest number of content created by influencers went up on Roposo, Trell and Meesho. For creators focusing on short video content, MX TakaTak, Josh and Moj were the most popular, each racking up huge numbers content-wise.

