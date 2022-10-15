Sir Anthony Hopkins’ NFT collection sells out in 10 minutes 

Oscar awar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins has completed the sales of his debut non-fungible token (NFT) collection called “The Eternal Collection” in a span of 10 minutes, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the collection was created in collaboration with Orange Comet Inc, an NFT and Web3.0-based agency, features 1,000 original cinematic art pieces based on different performance of the actor’s career. The collection’s description on OpenSea showed an interpretation of the various character archetypes the actor has portrayed over his film career.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, visuals and animations with names such as “The Jester,” “The Lover,” “The Ruler,” “The Rebel,” “The Giver,” and “The Eternal” shows the various archetypal characters which have been played by the actor throughout his Hollywood career. Orange Comet Inc alleged that the collection’s sellout was reportedly the fastest in OpenSea’s history, through the publication wasn’t able to confirm the claim made. Hopkins even conveyed his thanks to the NFT community in a tweet which mentioned about his disbelief around the news of his collection’s sell-out.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the unique 990 one-of-one NFT images carry randomly selected utilities ranging from receival of autographed dreamscapes art books carrying the actor’s paintings and drawings, to intimate discussions with Hopkins through Zoom, along with random selections of personalised NFTs carrying a message by Hopkins airdropped into their wallets. The project even tweeted that it is the fastest-selling NFT collection on OpenSea.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

