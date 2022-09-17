Binance collaborates with Ukranian supermarket VARUS to enable grocery-based cryptocurrency payments

Binance has made the announcement of collaborating with Ukrainian supermarket chain VARUS, with the aim to enable cryptocurrency payments for grocery purchases through its Binance Pay Wallet, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the grocery store is reportedly one of the largest Ukraine-based companies with over 111 stores across 28 cities in the country. The company stated that its partnership will allow its customers to access instant cryptocurrency payments and ensure delivery in nine cities in Ukraine, which are Kyiv, Dnipro, Kamianske, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Brovary, Nikopol, Vyshhorod, and Pavlograd. Reportedly, the company made the announcement of a reward fund promotion initiative, where customers who order anything from the VARUS Delivery Program having a value of over UAH 500 and make payments with Binance Pay will be rewarded with UAH 100.

On the basis of information provided by Cointelegraph, previously, an Ukranian POS and cryptocurrency payments company Whitepay launched a new program to enable Ukranians pay for electronics and other products through usage of cryptocurrencies. At this year’s Kyiv Tech Summit, hosted between September 6-9 in Ukraine, Vitalik Buterin, founder, Ethereum, stated that Ukraine is expected to become the upcoming Web3.0 hub.

“A country can become a Web3 hub if its citizens are interested in this technology and decide to make a major contribution to its development. Ukraine has both the capabilities and the determination to do this,” Buterin added.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

