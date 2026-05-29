India’s growing compliance and cybersecurity requirements are driving demand for database monitoring and audit solutions, as companies in banking, financial services and government sectors face tighter scrutiny over data handling and breach reporting. Against this backdrop, Nashik-based ESDS Software Solution Limited has announced the launch of “Enlight Jatayoo”, a database activity monitoring (DAM) platform targeted at regulated industries, according to an official statement.

The company said the platform is designed to help enterprises monitor database-level activity, track privileged user access and maintain audit logs in line with regulatory requirements issued by agencies including CERT-In, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

According to ESDS, the new platform has been built with an on-premises architecture that allows deployment without requiring database shutdowns or data transfers outside customer infrastructure. The company said the product is aimed at sectors including banking, healthcare, manufacturing and government.

Piyush Somani, Promoter, Managing Director and Chairman, ESDS Software Solution Limited said increasing regulatory oversight and cyber risks are forcing organisations to improve monitoring of sensitive databases. “The database layer, where the actual data resides, has remained a blind spot for many organisations. Regulatory mandates and audit expectations are rising, making real-time visibility increasingly important,” he said.

Komal Somani, Whole-time Director, CMO and CHRO, ESDS said many enterprises continue to prioritise perimeter security tools while database-level monitoring remains limited. She said organisations are now seeking systems that can support compliance reporting and forensic audit requirements alongside threat detection capabilities.