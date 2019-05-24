How to generate Virtual ID for Aadhaar Card? Check process and benefits; watch video

Aadhaar Virtual ID: If you want to avail Aadhaar Card online services, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) asks for Virtual ID (VID). VID is essential for services like checking Aadhaar Card biometrics details, downloading Masked Aadhaar Card, lock and unlock Aadhaar Card. VID is a 16-digit random number which is mapped with the Aadhaar Card number. VID is temporary and revocable. What is the use of VID? You can use VID in place of Aadhaar Card number for authentication and availing e-KYC services. VID can be used like one uses the Aadhaar Card number. However, one can not derive the Aadhaar number from VID. VID cannot be stored by any agency as it is temporary and can be changed by the Aadhaar number holder. VID is not stored by any agencies in any database or logs. VID issued by UIDAI remains valid till the time a new VID is generated by the Aadhaar number holder. How to generate Virtual ID for Aadhaar Card? How to generate Virtual ID for Aadhaar Card? How does a resident obtain VID? To generate Virtual ID for Aadhaar Card or obtain VID you need to visit- . Go to My Aadhaar section and you will find options like 'Get Aadhaar' 'Update Your Aadhaar', 'Aadhaar Services' and 'About Your Aadhaar'. You need to go to 'Aadhaar Services' and click on 'Virtual ID (VID) Generator'. A separate page will open where you get the option to 'Generate or Retrieve VID' through Aadhaar number. You need to fill in 12-digit UID Aadhaar number. You need to enter the security code provided by UIDAI. Then click on 'Send or Generate OTP'. You receive an OTP on your registered mobile number from UIDAI. Once you receive the OTP, revisit the page and you will find the 'Enter OTP' option. Fill in the OTP and click on Generate VID. After that, a confirmation message will be displayed and you will receive VID on your registered mobile number. Currently, the minimum validity period of VID is one day. After that, if an Aadhaar card holder opts to regenerate VID, a new VID will be sent to your mobile number and previous VID will be deactivated.