Attention Aadhaar cardholders! Now, use the mAadhaar app to avail these top 20 services; full list

m-Aadhaar services: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the nodal body for issuing 12-digit-Aadhaar, has released a new mAadhaar app for iOS and Android users. The app caters to smartphone users by providing a host of services. Through m-Aadhaar, an Aadhaar Card holder can carry their Aadhaar information easily in the form of a soft copy. Indian Railways accepts m-Aadhaar as proof of identity for any traveller who is undertaking train journey.

In m-Aadhaar App, Aadhaar holder can avail service from a personalized section. This m-Aadhaar service allows Aadhaar holder to carry their Aadhaar information in form of a soft copy. In m-Aadhaar App, Aadhaar Services are accessible in as many as 12 Indian languages. These 12 languages are Hindi, Urdu, Assamese, Gujarati, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannad, Odia, Marathi, Tamil, Punjabi, and Telugu. UIDAI has made m-Aadhaar App available for a resident with or without Aadhaar. However, personalized Aadhaar services are available to users who have registered their Aadhaar Profile in the m-Aadhaar App.

WATCH VIDEO: Aadhaar Card download अपने phone में! New M-Aaadhaar app launched; how to register

Here are the top 20 Aadhaar-related services you can make use of on mAadhaar App:

1. mAadhaar users can download Aadhaar Card in the App itself.

2. mAadhaar App users can order a Reprint of Aadhaar.

3. mAadhaar App users can update address mentioned in their Aadhaar.

4. mAadhaar App users can download offline eKYC.

5. mAadhaar App users show or Scan QR Code.

6. mAadhaar App users can verify their Aadhaar.

7. mAadhaar App users can verify mail/email.

8. mAadhaar App users can retrieve the Unique Identity Number (UID).

9. mAadhaar App users can also retrieve Enrolment number (EID).

10. mAadhaar App users can request Address Validation Letter.

11. mAadhaar App users can check the status of various online requests through ‘Request Status Services’.

12. mAadhaar App users can lock their Aadhaar or Biometric Authentication through a personalized section called ‘My Aadhaar’. mAadhaar App users can also avail the facility of unlocking their Aadhaar or Biometric Authentication through ‘My Aadhaar’.

13. mAadhaar App users have Aadhaar Locking facility through which they can lock their UID/Aadhaar number anytime.

14. Through mAadhaar App, Aadhaar cardholders can get Time-based One-Time Password which is generated automatically.

15. mAadhaar App users can get an updated view of Aadhaar profile data after successful completion of update request.

16. mAadhaar App users can share password-protected eKYC or QR code for paperless verification.

17. Through mAadhaar App, Aadhaar holders can include up to 3 profiles with the same registered mobile number in the profile section.

18. Through mAadhaar App, Aadhaar holders can avail Aadhaar services on SMS. This helps Aadhaar holders avail services even if there is no network.

19. Through mAadhaar App, users can locate nearest Enrolment Center.

20. Aadhaar cardholders can avail the service of Biometric Locking system to lock their biometric through the mAadhaar App. Aadhaar cardholders can also unlock their biometric through ‘Disable the Locking system’ of mAadhaar App.