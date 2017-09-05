Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg blast Donald Trump move to end DACA; it will affect 8 lakh people, including 7000 Indians

Donald Trump will delay the action for six months so Congress can work on legislation to codify the protections President Barack Obama created in 2012, says Bloomberg report.

A number of companies on Monday condemned Donald Trump administration’s decision to end a program preventing the deportation of immigrants illegally brought to the US as children – a group known as Dreamers. “This is a sad day for our country,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on the social media service. “The decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government, and then punish them for it,” Bloomberg quoted him as saying. Many of the businesses even called on the Congress to pass new legislation, while others threatened legal action. “Wells Fargo believes young, undocumented immigrants brought to America as children should have the opportunity to stay,” company spokeswoman Jennifer Dunn wrote in an email.

Software giant Microsoft Corp also called on Congress to address the issue. “We need to put the humanitarian needs of these 800,000 people on the legislative calendar before a tax bill,” Microsoft Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith wrote in a blog post. Out these 8 lakh immigrants, as many as 7000 are Indians.

Google chief Sundar Pichai also opposed the move. “Dreamers are our neighbors, our friends and our co-workers. This is their home. Congress needs to act now to #DefendDACA. #WithDreamers” tweeted Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Earlier, in what sent shockwaves to immigrants, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, calling it “an unconstitutional exercise.” Bloomberg report says that Trump will delay the action for six months so Congress can work on legislation to codify the protections President Barack Obama created in 2012. “Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!” Trump tweeted Tuesdaymorning. Earlier, many tech honchos had urged Trump not to scrap DACA last week. Microsoft had said that it has 39 employees impacted, while Apple Inc. has 250. “I stand with them,” Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a recent tweet. “They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values.”