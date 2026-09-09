In the stock market, capital often speaks louder than commentary. When experienced investors commit a meaningful part of their portfolio to a company, the transaction can bring attention to a business that may otherwise have remained outside the market’s focus.

This is why the portfolios of India’s super investors are closely tracked. Their investments can help investors discover emerging businesses, understand where experienced capital is moving and identify corporate developments worth studying.

The size of the investment, however, is important. A holding that crosses 5% is more significant than a small portfolio entry. It represents a sizeable ownership interest and becomes subject to disclosure under SEBI’s takeover regulations. Investors can therefore track the transaction through exchange filings instead of waiting for the next quarterly shareholding pattern.

In this article, we look at four listed companies where well-known investors, or investment vehicles directly associated with them, recently crossed the 5% ownership threshold. The review covered acquisitions completed between 1 June and 31 August 2026. To qualify, the investor and persons acting in concert had to hold less than 5% before the transaction and at least 5% afterwards. Open-market purchases, preferential allotments, rights issues and warrant conversions were considered.

Promoter acquisitions, strategic corporate transactions and routine institutional investments were excluded. Cases where the investor was already above 5% were also removed. No valuation or financial-performance filter was applied. The selection is based only on the size and timing of the disclosed investments.

#1 AVG Logistics: Sixth Sense Stake Escalates to 18.36% Amid Haldiram Expansion

Incorporated in 2010, AVG Logistics is in the business of transportation of goods, warehousing and other incidental activities, along with trading business.

AVG Logistics qualified for this screen after Nikhil Vora-led Sixth Sense India Opportunities IV and its persons acting in concert acquired 30.76 lakh shares on 11 June 2026. According to a BSE disclosure, their combined holding increased from 2.38% to 18.36% through the rights issue and open-market purchases. The Sixth Sense fund itself held 16.23%, while Vora’s personal holding was 1.53%.

AVG provides road, rail, cold-chain, warehousing and liquid-logistics services. Its FY26 annual report shows a network of more than 3,000 owned and hired vehicles, over 70 branches and around 7.4 lakh square feet of warehousing capacity. It also launched liquid logistics with 96 ISO tanks during FY26.

The company is now shifting towards specialised services that can offer better utilisation and margins. These include dedicated vehicles, cold-chain operations, warehousing, liquid logistics and alternative-fuel transport.

Q1FY27 Performance & Fleet Capital Expenditure Plans

Revenue from operations rose 6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 132.5 crore in Q1FY27. Profit after tax increased 30% to Rs 6.5 crore. According to the company’s Q1FY27 earnings-call transcript, better fleet utilisation and cost control helped profitability grow faster than revenue.

AVG plans capital expenditure of Rs 50-60 crore in FY27. It aims to add around 200 vehicles by March 2027 through a mix of purchases and leases. Under its Haldiram contract, 40 of the first 100 dedicated vehicles had been deployed by 21 August. The remaining vehicles were expected within one to two months. Another 100 vehicles were under discussion for deployment by December.

The Carbonlite Logistics joint venture with Baidyanath Group is expected to begin operations from 1 October. It will focus on LNG, CNG and electric transportation for sectors such as steel, cement and FMCG.

AVG Logistics has migrated to the mainboard but remains a small-cap stock. Liquidity may still be thinner than in larger companies, particularly during weak markets. Investors must also weigh its expansion plans against the execution risks associated with scaling a relatively small logistics business.

AVG Logistics: Financial Performance

Metric Details Q1 FY27 revenue from operations Rs 132.5 crore Revenue growth 6% YoY Q1 FY27 profit after tax Rs 6.5 crore Profit growth 30% YoY Source: AVG Logistics’ Q1 FY27 earnings-call transcript

In the past year, the share price of AVG Logistics is down 23.8%.

AVG Logistics 1 Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#2 Iware Supply Chain Services: Vijay Kedia Builds 10.37% Stake Following 200% Revenue Growth

Incorporated in 2018, iWare Supply Chain Services is a Pan-India integrated logistics company providing a wide range of services.

Iware Supply Chain qualified for this screen when Vijay Kedia and Kedia Securities were allotted 3,45,600 shares each on June 5. At Rs 255 per share, the combined investment was Rs 17.63 crore and resulted in a 6.01% holding, according to the company’s allotment filing. Financial Express had earlier examined Kedia’s entry into Iware in the context of promoter selling.

There has since been another addition. An NSE Regulation 29 disclosure shows that Kedia Securities bought 5,00,400 shares on July 8. Bullseye Enterprises, identified as a person acting in concert, acquired another 1,800 shares. Together, the purchases represented 4.36%. The combined holding, including Vijay Kedia’s stake, consequently increased to 11,93,400 shares, or 10.37%.

The fresh information comes from Iware’s FY26 annual report. It shows that the fleet expanded from 47 vehicles to 165. The network reached 50 operating locations, while managed warehousing crossed 8 lakh square feet. Capacity was added across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and the Delhi region. New 3PL facilities for Jaquar also became operational at Nagpur and Aurangabad.

Iware also entered container freight station operations following its appointment as the Strategic Alliance Management Operator at CWC’s Kandla facility. It completed its first container rake movement and launched a Green Channel rail cargo service. The acquisition of AKT Logistics through a slump sale was completed during FY26. The report does not outline any overseas venture.

FY26 Performance & Network Fleet Expansion Plans

Iware reports results half-yearly. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 164.2 crore in the six months ended March 2026, while profit after tax was Rs 8.6 crore. Its audited results show FY26 revenue rising 200% YoY to Rs 257.7 crore. Profit increased 88% to Rs 15.1 crore.

The IPO-funded Chadvada industrial shed missed its March 2026 timeline due to labour and execution challenges. No revised date was provided. Iware also remains a small and medium enterprise (SME) listed small-cap stock. Compulsory trading lots, limited liquidity and longer gaps between financial disclosures can make such counters harder to enter or exit when market conditions weaken.

iWare Supply Chain Services Financial Performance

Metric Details FY26 revenue from operations Rs 257.7 crore Revenue growth 200% YoY FY26 profit after tax Rs 15.1 crore Profit growth 88% YoY Source: Iware Supply Chain’s FY26 annual report

In the past year, the share price of iWare Supply Chain Services rallied 286.2%.

iWare Supply Chain Services 1 Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#3 Dhabriya Polywood: Abakkus Acquires 5.56% Stake as Capex Scaling Begins

Incorporated in 1995, Dhabriya Polywood manufactures and sells plastic products and modular furniture.

Dhabriya Polywood qualified for this list after Abakkus Venture Opportunities Fund crossed the 5% ownership mark in July. The fund is managed by Sunil Singhania-founded Abakkus Asset Manager. BSE bulk-deal data show that it bought 6,01,341 shares on July 23 at Rs 387.80 each. That represents about 5.56% of the company and an investment of Rs 23.32 crore. The transaction coincided with Ashish Kacholia selling 5,76,000 shares at Rs 387.04 apiece.

The ownership change comes as the Jaipur-based building-materials maker widens its business beyond uPVC and PVC profiles and modular furniture. According to its FY26 annual report, the board has approved Rs 100 crore of capital expenditure over FY26-FY28.

Around Rs 27 crore was deployed in FY26. The money went into additional PVC and WPC extrusion capacity, infrastructure for aluminium windows and glazing, and plant automation. The remaining investment is scheduled across FY27 and FY28.

The company’s Q1FY27 presentation placed its project-business order book above Rs 200 crore. WPC doors and wall-and-ceiling panels were scheduled for commercialisation in Q2FY27. The aluminium windows and façade business was also being scaled.

Q1FY27 Performance & Capacity Expansion Capex Plans

Financial performance strengthened ahead of this expansion. The company’s official results show that consolidated revenue from operations rose 10% YoY to Rs 68.3 crore in Q1FY27. Profit after tax increased 35.4% to Rs 8.9 crore.

Growth remains India-led. Exports contributed Rs 4.35 crore in FY26, or only 1.6% of operating revenue. Operating cash flow stood at Rs 8.18 crore against PAT of Rs 30.14 crore as working capital absorbed cash.

Dhabriya has migrated from the SME platform to the BSE mainboard, but remains a small-cap stock. Liquidity can still narrow quickly in smaller counters. Investors also need to monitor cash conversion and the execution of a capex programme that is large relative to the company’s present scale.

Dhabriya Polywood Financial Performance

Metric Details Q1 FY27 revenue from operations ₹68.31 crore Revenue growth 10% YoY Q1 FY27 profit after tax ₹8.86 crore Profit growth 35.4% YoY Source: Dhabriya Polywood’s Q1 FY27 earnings presentation

In the past year, the share price of Dhabriya Polywood is up 36.9%.

Dhabriya Polywood 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#4 Religare Enterprises: Ashish Dhawan Increases Stake to 7.41%

Religare Enterprise Ltd, incorporated in 1984, is a diversified financial services company with presence all over India, operating through its subsidiaries. The company provides loans to SMEs, Affordable Housing Finance, Health Insurance and Retail Broking. REL’s subsidiaries service over 11 lakh clients from over 1,275 locations having presence in more than 400 cities

Religare Enterprises also qualified for the screen after Ashish Dhawan’s holding crossed 5% during the June quarter. His stake subsequently rose to 7.41% by August 31. To know more about Ashish Dhawan’s purchases and the company’s restructuring story, read our detailed article on Religare Enterprises.

Conclusion

These four transactions show where experienced investors have recently committed meaningful capital, with each holding crossing 5% during the period under review. However, their investments alone do not guarantee future returns.

Investors must assess each company’s earnings, valuation and execution independently. Extra caution is warranted in small-cap and SME stocks, where limited liquidity can make entry and exit difficult. A super investor’s purchase may identify an opportunity, but the business must ultimately justify the investment.

You can track how these are progressing by adding stocks to your watchlist.

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Ekta Sonecha Desai has a passion for writing and a deep interest in the equity markets. Combined with an analytical approach, she likes to deep dive into the world of companies, studying their performance, and uncovering insights that bring value to her readers.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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