Stephen Hawking, world known Physicist, passes away at 76

Stephen Hawking passes away at 76

Senior scientist Stephen Hawking has passed away at the age of 76. Hawking’s death was confirmed by a family spokesman on Wednesday. Hawking is credited with conceptualising complicated concepts like black holes, time and the history of the cosmos. A professor at University of Cambridge, Hawking was an iconic figure in both the scientific community and in popular culture. The scientist was known for his keen mind, humour and striking physical challenges. The fact that he was able to scale peak heights in Science & Technology has been an inspiration to the masses.

“He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years,” his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement. “He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever,” the statement added.

In 1982, Hawking came up with the concept of quantum fluctuations – tiny variations in the distribution of matter – might give rise through inflation to the spread of galaxies in the universe. However, his book A Brief History of Time skyrocketed him to stardom. Published for the first time in 1988, the book went on to create a Guinness Book of Records after it stayed on the Sunday Times bestsellers list for an unprecedented 237 weeks. A whopping 10 million copies of the book were sold. Also, it was translated into 40 different languages.

Hawking top honours include Albert Einstein Award, the Wolf Prize, the Copley Medal, and the Fundamental Physics Prize. His story also inspired the subject of the 2014 film ‘The Theory Of Everything’.

Hawking was suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which left him wheelchair-bound for most of his life. Known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, sclerosis condition damages the nerves that control movement and results in paralysis. Hawking was diagnosed with the disease in 1963 and is believed to be the longest-living survivor.

