Small-cap mutual funds have caught investors’ attention with a sharp performance turnaround, with 21 funds out of 59 funds delivering more than 15% returns in just six months, as per Value Research.

The rally in small-cap funds comes amid strong momentum in the broader small-cap segment. The Nifty Smallcap 250 has risen nearly 30% from its 52-week low and is currently trading just 0.24% below its 52-week high, underscoring the sustained strength and investor interest in small-cap stocks.

Notably, all 21 funds have outperformed the benchmark return, while also beating the category average.

The performance is not limited to a handful of actively managed schemes. The list includes both active small-cap funds and index-oriented funds, suggesting that the broader small-cap segment has participated in the rally.

But before you chase these returns, it should be noted that small-cap funds are generally more volatile and can experience sharper corrections than large cap funds, whereas strong six-month performance does not necessarily mean that the same pace of returns will continue.

The numbers may look attractive, but a six-month rally also raises an important question: what is driving this sharp rise in small-cap funds, and can the momentum continue?

21 small cap funds in 2026 with returns over 15% in 6 months

According to Value Research, all 21 funds have outperformed both the 11.84% benchmark return and the 14.4% category average. The Bank of India Small Cap Fund, which produced a 29.07% return over the course of six months, is at the top of the list. The fund beat the category average by 14.67 percentage points and the benchmark by 17.23 percentage points.

Funds 6 Months Returns In % 52W-High NAV In Rs Bank of India Small Cap Dir 29.07 65 TRUST MF Small Cap Dir 26.02 13.61 Motilal Oswal Small Cap Dir 23.46 17.63 Groww Small Cap Fund Dir 21.84 12.41 ITI Small Cap Dir 21.58 37.8 JM Small Cap Dir 20.53 11.95 Union Small Cap Dir 19.96 66.16 Helios Small Cap Dir 19.5 11.52 LIC MF Small Cap Dir 18.62 39.11 Quant Small Cap Dir 17.73 316.22 Samco Small Cap Dir 16.8 11.61 Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Dir 16.68 21.19 ABSL Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Dir 16.64 24.38 Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Dir 16.53 23.3 Kotak Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Dir 16.43 23.28 ABSL Small Cap Dir 16.27 114.93 HSBC Small Cap Dir 16.1 100.25 Motilal Oswal Nifty Microcap 250 Index Dir 15.76 19.04 PGIM India Small Cap Dir 15.76 19.9 Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Dir 15.73 11.26 Invesco India Smallcap Dir 15.48 54.38

Source: Value Research and Dhan as of 10th August 2026

Are SIP flows fuelling small-cap valuations?

Domestic investors are playing a central role in supporting the small cap rally. If we look at the July 2026 AMFI data, we see that small cap funds saw net inflows of Rs 7,768 crore, the highest among all equity categories and up 39% MoM. SIP flows also climbed to a four-month high of Rs 31,961 crore, reflecting continued retail participation despite short term market movements.

“Looking at the current valuations in Nifty Smallcap 250, we see that it is trading around 15% below its estimated fair value. Hence, as valuations appear attractive, this would serve as a good entry point to investors. However, investors should continue to focus on their long-term strategy rather than making decisions based only on short term market movements,” said Jasmeet Singh, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited.

“We could see some volatility if there are any surprises or disappointments in FY27 earnings or a reversal in FII flows, which turned positive only in July after four months of selling, which could create short term pressure,” Singh further added.

However, it is important to remember that small caps are inherently more volatile than large caps and thus, corrections should be seen as a normal part of market cycles.

“If we look at small caps over the last 25 years, they have seen average declines of around 25% every year and most of these corrections lasted only three to four months, with the market typically recovering to its previous peak within 12 to 18 months,” stated Singh.

Hence, volatility is a part of the journey and should not derail an investor’s long term investment strategy.

What should investors do?

Investors should stick to their long-term strategy while investing rather than making decisions based on short term market movements.

“If we look at earnings, we see that Nifty Smallcap 250 is expected to see an earnings growth of around 20% in FY27 and 18% in FY28, highlighting the long term growth potential. If investors have funds available, they can go ahead and invest in tranches rather than waiting for the perfect entry point. Those who are already doing an SIP can continue as normal,” recommended Singh.

“Investors should maintain a diversified exposure across market caps, with a 55% allocation to large caps, 23% to mid caps and 22% to small caps,” he said.

Portfolio construction should be based on an investor’s time horizon, which will also determine the risk level. They should avoid chasing short term trends and stick to their long term strategy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.

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