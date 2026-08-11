The Donald Trump administration has revoked more than 175,000 US visas issued to foreign nationals, the State Department said on Monday. The move comes as the administration continues its wider immigration crackdown, which has taken away travel and immigration rights from tens of thousands of people.

The State Department said most of the visa cancellations were linked to encounters with law enforcement over different types of crimes. Assault, drunk driving, theft and drug-related offences were among the main reasons for the revocations.

Other cases involved reckless driving, sexual assault, child abuse, fraud and embezzlement. The department said the action is part of its ongoing screening of people who hold US visas.

The crackdown has included the deportation of an unprecedented number of migrants. Some of those removed from the country had valid visas.

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The administration has also made it harder for foreign nationals to obtain US visas. It has tightened social media checks and expanded screening of visa applicants.

Visas revoked over serious crimes and violations

The State Department said it has cancelled visas belonging to foreign nationals accused of crimes or other activities that could put Americans at risk. They provided several examples of cases in which visas were revoked.

These cases include a foreign national charged with felony rape and sexual battery, including an alleged assault involving a mentally disabled victim. Another foreign national was charged with felony kidnapping, human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of a minor.

In another case, a foreign national was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest with violence, drunk driving and domestic violence.

Other cases involved a foreign national charged with sodomy of a child and aggravated sexual battery, while another was charged with more than a dozen counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

One foreign national was arrested after being found driving with heroin and having a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

More than 100 ‘birth tourist’ visas revoked

The State Department also said a US embassy in North Africa revoked more than 100 visas belonging to parents accused of travelling to the US mainly to give birth.

Labelling them as ‘birth tourists’, the department said they came to the US primarily so their children would receive US citizenship.

Visas cancelled over comments supporting violence

The State Department also revoked visas belonging to several foreign nationals who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The department said such cases were among those being reviewed as part of its broader efforts to identify people whose actions or statements could raise concerns about public safety or US foreign policy.

Fraud and immigration abuse also targeted

Some visa revocations were linked to large-scale fraud.

In one case, a foreign national claimed to run a legitimate business that helped vulnerable patients get healthcare. The person was instead accused of helping organise a major Medicaid fraud scheme involving more than $5 million in fake medical services.

In another case, a foreign national allegedly built a company using false information, including fake revenue figures, and misled investors to take millions of dollars from clients. The person also allegedly used false claims and forged letters to fraudulently obtain a US visa.

Another foreign national came to the US to teach young students but was later arrested for sexually assaulting one of them.

State Department also makes deportability decisions

The State Department said Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also determined that several foreign nationals can be deported on foreign policy grounds.

Those cases include a Cuban national linked to an influence operation connected to the Cuban communist regime and Iranian nationals with ties to the Iranian regime.

The department also cited a Laotian child sex offender who was pardoned by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Another case involved a Kuwaiti national who expressed a desire for violence against the US president and referred to Americans as his “enemy.”

US says visa is a privilege, not a right

The State Department said the visa revocations will continue as the Trump administration steps up its efforts to identify people it believes could pose a threat to Americans.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s leadership, the State Department will continue to identify, investigate, and revoke the visas of foreign nationals who threaten the safety of the American people,” the department said.

The US government also made its position on visas clear, saying: “A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right.”