Fitch Ratings affirmed India’s sovereign rating at ‘BBB-‘ with a stable outlook on Tuesday. With this, the credit ratings agency has left the long-term issuer default rating, the ‘F3’ short-term rating and the country ceiling unchanged.

Fitch continues to view India’s growth outlook and external buffers as materially stronger than those of its rating peers. However, the high deficits, an elevated debt stock and weak structural indicators are some of the factors keeping the rating pinned to the bottom of investment grade. Youth unemployment, which has been added to that list, was flagged as a source of spending pressure over the medium term.

Where India sits with the big tree

Fitch has rated India at ‘BBB-‘ since 2006, while Moody’s has retained its ‘Baa3’ rating since June 2020. Both are the lowest investment-grade notch on their respective scales.

S&P Global Ratings, meanwhile, upgraded India by a notch to ‘BBB’ last year.

Sovereign ratings matter to more than the government. They set a practical ceiling for how Indian banks and companies are rated when they borrow abroad and feed into the cost at which that money is raised.

Growth does the heavy lifting

The agency expects India’s economy to grow at 6.4% in real terms in the financial year 2027, weaker than the average growth rate over the previous three years. “This is slower than the average 7.4% over the past three years, but is still three times the 2.0% ‘BBB’ median,” the agency notes. India’s economy grew at 7.8% year-on-year in the January-March quarter.

Fitch said residual risks stem from uncertainty around the US-Iran conflict, given India’s position as a large net energy importer, but added that it does not expect “a durable risk to growth prospects”.

Over the medium term, the agency estimates potential growth at 6.4%, driven by public capital expenditure, a pick-up in private investment and favourable demographics. Recent goods and services tax changes, the labour codes and an incremental deregulation push are counted as modest tailwinds, along with a widening set of bilateral trade agreements.

Fitch also flagged the health of the banking system, pointing to improving financial metrics and asset quality.

Inflation contained, but a rate hike still on the table

Retail inflation stood at 4.38% in June, marginally above the Reserve Bank of India’s 4% medium-term target. Fitch expects it to average 4.1% in FY27 against 2.1% the previous year, a sharp step up that still keeps it within the 2-6% tolerance band.

More significant for the agency is core inflation, which has held steady at around 4% and suggests expectations remain anchored despite the energy shock, helped by a fiscal policy that has absorbed some of the rise in energy costs rather than letting it pass through to consumers.

That has not removed the case for further tightening. Fitch expects the RBI to deliver a 25-basis-point increase later this year, taking the policy rate to 5.5%, to address second-round effects from the oil shock and risks associated with El Nino.

Fiscal account remains the constraint

General government debt stood at an estimated 84.4% of GDP in FY26, well above the 57% median for ‘BBB’ rated sovereigns. Fitch expects only a gradual decline to around 79% by FY31, a projection that assumes nominal GDP growth averaging 10.5% a year.

The interest burden is the sharper constraint. Debt servicing absorbs 23.7% of government revenue against a peer median of 8.4%, a ratio the agency expects to ease only slowly.

Deficits are narrowing, though from an elevated base. Fitch forecasts the combined Centre and state deficit at 7.3% of GDP in FY27 from 7.5% and expects the Centre to meet its 4.3% target on the assumption that energy price relief is funded through cuts elsewhere, while flagging the risk of modest slippage.

Working in India’s favour is the composition of the debt rather than its size, with borrowings raised largely in rupees from a deep domestic market and foreign-currency debt accounting for 2.5% of the total against a peer median of 30%.

External buffers provide a cushion

The affirmation comes in a difficult quarter for Indian markets, with the energy disruption triggering substantial outflows from local assets and pushing the rupee to record lows.

Fitch’s assessment of external finances is nonetheless favourable. It expects foreign exchange reserves to rise to $733 billion by the end of FY27, equivalent to 7.4 months of external payments and sees the current account deficit widening to a manageable 1.4% of GDP from 0.6%. India remains a net external creditor and first-quarter outflows have since reversed following RBI and government measures.

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Fitch points to political risks over spending

Politics enters the assessment largely as a positive. Further state-level gains for the Bharatiya Janata Party, which now heads governments in 17 states with coalition partners controlling four more, should support the implementation of policy priorities, Fitch notes.

The caveat concerns employment for youth. Recent student protests in Delhi and other parts over the NEET paper leak may, in the agency’s view, point to rising concerns among younger Indians over job opportunities. According to Fitch, this also feeds risk into fiscal spending pressure over time. Governance remains a separate drag, with India ranked at the 45th percentile on the World Bank’s indicators, which carry the heaviest weight in Fitch’s rating model.