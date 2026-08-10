The US State Department is planning to check the social media accounts of foreign journalists who apply for visas to work in the United States, according to an internal memo reported by The Daily Signal and cited by Reuters.

The reported plan would expand a policy already introduced by the Trump administration. Under the existing system, people applying for several types of US visas are required to make their social media accounts public so officials can review them.

The new plan would reportedly bring foreign journalists working for media organisations under the same screening process. It would also apply to people applying for a separate visa category used by workers from Canada and Mexico.

The White House and the State Department’s official accounts on X both shared a link to The Daily Signal’s report.

State Department says social media checks are for security

The State Department refers to the process as “online presence vetting.” A department spokesperson said the checks are meant to make sure visa applicants meet the requirements for entering the US under American law.

The spokesperson said the US screens foreign nationals “as thoroughly as possible” to make sure they follow US laws and do not pose a risk to national security, public safety or US interests.

Visa officers use several methods while reviewing applicants, the spokesperson said. These checks are meant to help officials make informed decisions, protect national security, prevent fraud and carry out a complete review of each visa application.

It is still not clear when the reported expansion of the social media screening policy would officially begin.

Will Indians be impacted?

Foreign journalists who travel to the US for work generally use the I visa, officially known as the “Foreign News Media” visa.

According to State Department data reported by Neo Politico, India accounted for 426 I visas issued in 2024. While the number is much smaller than other major visa categories, it still represents hundreds of Indian journalists who could potentially come under the new social media screening.

The difference is much clearer when compared with other visa categories. In 2024, India accounted for 90,129 F visas for students and 15,208 J visas for exchange visitors.

The I visa also works differently from many other US visas. It does not have a fixed cap or a set expiry period. It is generally valid for up to five years, while the actual length of stay in the US is decided by border officers.

However, the new Department of Homeland Security rule is set to change this flexibility by introducing fixed admission periods for I visa holders, similar to the changes already announced for F and J visa holders.

Part of Trump’s wider crackdown on visa rules

The reported move comes after another major change announced last month by the Department of Homeland Security.

The new DHS rule sets fixed periods of stay for people holding I visas, which are issued to foreign journalists, as well as F visas for international students and J visas for cultural exchange visitors.

The rule is expected to take effect 60 days after it is published in the Federal Register, although it is subject to congressional review.

The move is part of the Trump administration’s wider effort to use social media activity in visa and immigration decisions. The policy has raised free-speech concerns among civil liberties groups.

USCIS has said it would check applicants’ social media for antisemitic and “anti-American” content. The administration has also revoked visas of some foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian activism.