Gold loan-focused NBFC Manappuram Finance reported a nearly five-fold year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹550 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27), driven by strong growth in interest income on higher loan disbursements.

Interest income rose 36% year-on-year to ₹2,998 crore, while income from operations grew 34% to ₹3,033 crore. Net interest income increased 25% to ₹1,759 crore from ₹1,407 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses remained largely stable at ₹2,259 crore compared with ₹2,163 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Assets under management (AUM) grew 57.2% year-on-year to ₹69,635 crore during the quarter. Gold loan AUM nearly doubled, rising 97.9% to ₹57,006 crore.

V.P. Nandakumar, chairman and managing director, Manappuram Finance, said the company has maintained robust loan growth and stable asset quality in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. “Asirvad Microfinance’s return to profitability during the quarter under consideration has also immensely helped,” he added.

Non-gold loan businesses accounted for 18.14% of total AUM. Asirvad Microfinance, the company’s microfinance arm, returned to profitability and reported a profit of ₹21 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Manappuram Finance closed 3% lower at ₹360 on the NSE.

