Inflatable Trump Chicken stands tall behind the White House; see how the internet reacted

While Trump is away at New Jersey, the Chicken Don has amused the social media to no end. (Twitter/Scott Dworkin)

Indian origin documentary filmmaker Taran Singh Brar put up an inflatable ‘Trump Chicken’ balloon in the lawn behind the White House. The unique form of protest depicting US President Donald Trump as a chicken had been used as a mascot during a Tax March in April, according to the Indian Express. While Trump is away at New Jersey, the Chicken Don has amused the social media to no end.

Brar had told the Washington Examiner, “We are out here to criticize our president for being weak and ineffective as a leader and being too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to Putin and now engaged in a game of chicken with Kim Jong Un,” according to PTI. Here is how the Twitterati reacted to the Chicken Don!

Anyone who thinks that words are better than images hasn’t seen the massive inflated Trump chicken outside the White House. #mademyday pic.twitter.com/fgWxFOJhuf — mark cousins (@markcousinsfilm) August 10, 2017

Actually, a real President is in DC while the fake one is golfing away in Bedminster. His name is #TrumpChicken. pic.twitter.com/WapURK46z8 — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 10, 2017

21,751 votes in & 84% of respondents would prefer an inflatable chicken over Trump as president #TrumpChicken http://t.co/4qn1JV2fXm — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 10, 2017